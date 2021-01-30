The opposition Liberals believe they've uncovered what would be the first major conflict-of-interest controversy of the Higgs government.

But they may be focused on the wrong target.

Liberal MLA Rob McKee has filed a complaint against Premier Blaine Higgs over a letter written by Energy Development Minister Mike Holland to the Energy and Utilities Board.

Holland asked the board to rush its review of a request from Irving Oil for an increase in the price margins gas retailers are allowed to charge customers "at the earliest opportunity."

But by making the allegation against Higgs, and not Holland, the Liberals may be missing the mark.

The premier's Irving links have been debated for years, to little effect. Even former Liberal Premier Brian Gallant acknowledged in 2018 that the current conflict-of-interest law doesn't cover Higgs's situation.

But that's the route the Liberals opted for, rather than complaining about Holland, whose actions in writing the letter are strikingly similar to those of a cabinet minister who was found to be in conflict in 1996.

McKee says the complaint is against the premier because Higgs said recently that Holland was acting on behalf of the government.

"Blaine Higgs is therefore the one who should be held responsible for government interfering with the work of the EUB," McKee said.

Holland turned down an interview request.

New Brunswick's conflict-of-interest law for MLAs and ministers says they can't use their position "to influence a decision made or to be made by another person so as to further the member's private interest or to further another person's private interest."

In their complaint to Integrity Commissioner Charles Murray, the Liberals say Higgs, as a former Irving Oil executive, has a "private interest" in the Energy and Utility Board's decision.

Lack of financial benefit to Higgs a crucial factor

"We feel there is a benefit that could accrue to him, that it should be investigated," McKee said on CBC's Information Morning Fredericton last week.

Higgs's office wouldn't comment on Friday, but the premier left Irving Oil more than a decade ago. He spent 30 years with the company and collects a pension.

But the value of the pension is not indexed to the company's current performance, PC cabinet minister Ted Flemming said in 2018.

"He's not an employee anymore," Flemming reiterated last week. "He doesn't have a relationship with them."

The premier's world view may well be shaped by his Irving experience, as the Liberals frequently say, but that's not against the law.

What matters legally is that he won't be financially better off if Irving Oil gets what it wants from the Energy and Utilities Board.

And that likely means there's no conflict of interest for him.

"If the premier doesn't have a private interest in this or has not attempted to further the interest of his former employer, then let the commissioner make a public ruling once and for all," McKee says.

Even Liberal premier Brian Gallant himself acknowledged in 2018 that Higgs's history with Irving wouldn't create a real conflict.

Gallant had been urged by then Integrity Commissioner Alexandre Deschênes to ban "perceived" or "apparent" conflicts of interest.

Two Liberal cabinet ministers, Victor Boudreau and Donald Arseneault, had both been in perceived conflicts, despite not technically violating the law.

Gallant said that banning perceived conflicts would be too sweeping a rule for ministers who might have a passing connection to an issue they had to deal with.

"All of a sudden, that person would potentially not be able to vote, not be able to debate, not be able to discuss, not be able to introduce legislation, not be able to do their work as a minister," Gallant said.

The Liberal premier cited Higgs himself as an example. Someone "collecting a pension from a large business" might be perceived to be in a conflict without actually being in one, he said.

Liberals opted not to focus on Holland

The Liberals might have had an easier time making Holland the focus of their complaint.

His letter has parallels to actions by Liberal Agriculture Minister Doug Tyler in 1995 — actions that were ruled to be a conflict of interest.

In the Tyler case, the minister, like Holland, tried to influence a ruling by a quasi-judicial body whose members were appointed by the cabinet he was part of.

Tyler appeared on behalf of a constituent, Hayward Thompson, at a hearing of the appeals tribunal of the Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Commission.

The appeal tribunal ruled that Thompson was entitled to benefits and his employer, Chipman Wood Products, appealed the decision, arguing that Tyler's role had biased the tribunal.

The New Brunswick Court of Appeal agreed, saying "a reasonable and right-minded person" might conclude the tribunal was biased in favour of Tyler and his constituent, because the tribunal members owed their position to Tyler and his cabinet colleagues.

Parallels to 1995 incident that was ruled a conflict

PC Leader Bernard Valcourt used that ruling to file a conflict-of-interest complaint against Tyler.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Margaret Larlee ruled Tyler was in a conflict.

"A Minister here appeared before a board, a board in which he had a say in constituting and fixing remuneration," she wrote. "The tribunal members knew who Mr. Tyler was and the position he held. The person he represented gained."

Tyler said at the time that people appearing before the tribunal were allowed to bring someone to represent them and everything was public, "so I see nothing wrong with that. However, the court has said that's not the case."

Holland's situation is similar: his department is responsible for the Energy and Utilities Board and he's part of the cabinet that chooses who to appoint to ten-year terms on the board, whether they are reappointed, and who becomes chair and vice-chair.

"The not-too-subtle implication would be is if you don't hurry up your process, you may just see your legislation changed so there are new constraints on you," said Green party leader David Coon.

New legislation added a loophole

There's one key difference between Tyler's case back then and Holland's today, however: the law itself.

New legislation, the Members' Conflict of Interest Act passed in 1999, added a loophole to the ban on MLAs and ministers furthering a "private interest."

It said an interest isn't considered private if it's "of general public application" or "affects a person as one of a broad class of persons."

That means a decision helping their private interest doesn't create a conflict if it also affects the general public.

That's why Liberal cabinet minister Victor Boudreau was deemed to technically not be in a conflict of interest over his ownership stake in a proposed campground: government decisions about Parlee Beach might benefit him, but they would also affect many others.

A similar interpretation - that raising gas price margins would be of "general public application" could be enough to clear Holland of a conflict accusation too, if the Liberals had filed one against him.