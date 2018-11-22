Liberals test PC minority with push to bring shale gas issue to a vote

The Opposition Liberals have moved to force a vote in the legislature next Friday on the contentious issue of shale gas development.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant has introduced an amendment to the Progressive Conservative government's throne speech motion calling on the PCs "to continue the moratorium on hydraulic fracturing in all parts of the province."

MLAs will have to vote on that amendment Nov. 30 before voting on the main throne speech motion itself. The latter vote will determine if the PC minority government can govern with the confidence of the legislature.

Three MLAs from the People's Alliance have promised to vote to keep the PCs in power by supporting them in all confidence votes. But the party's members are less willing to support legislation that would lift a moratorium on shale gas.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant says the Tories have not been given the mandate to lift the fracking moratorium. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Gallant told the legislature in his official response to the throne speech that the PCs don't have a mandate to allow fracking.

"There absolutely has to be a clear majority of the people of this legislature that would allow for that moratorium to be lifted in any shape or form," he said.

Liberals accused of playing political games

PC Premier Blaine Higgs has already promised legislation to create local exemptions to the Liberal moratorium in areas of the province where there is support for development.

But Gallant noted Thursday that the law passed by his government gave cabinet the power to impose a moratorium with a simple order.

That means the law also gives the new Higgs cabinet the power to "unilaterally remove or modify" the moratorium without a vote in the legislature, he said.

At this stage of the game in a minority situation, we don't want to be tackling issues that are highly controversial. - People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin

Higgs told reporters he would go back and check on that.

"I guess I should go and read the legislative process and what the bill actually was and how it was worded," he said.

Higgs said the Liberals are playing political games that contradict their promise to collaborate with the government in a legislature where no party has a majority.

"You hear all the flowery words from a week ago, but boy, the tone's starting to change now," Higgs said.

Alliance votes

Gallant introduced the amendment one day after Fredericton-York Alliance MLA Rick Desaulniers said he was "not going to vote in favour of shale gas, period."

The other two Alliance members, leader Kris Austin and Miramichi MLA Michelle Conroy, also said they were hesitant about supporting legislation to allow local exemptions.

Without support from the Alliance, Higgs and the other 21 PC MLAs would not be able to pass legislation alone in the 49-member house.

Austin said, however, that he won't necessarily support the Liberal throne speech amendment, either.

"I don't want to put barriers up for areas that want to proceed, like Sussex," he said. "That's a local issue for them and that's something they've elected a local MLA to address."

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin urged the PCs to avoid including a direct reference to fracking in the throne speech. (James West/Canadian Press)

He also said if the amendment is considered a confidence vote, he and his two fellow Alliance MLAs would honour their promise to prop up the Higgs government.

"We're not going to collapse the government for some sort of trick that the opposition's trying to put forward," he said.

"It seems like the opposition wants another election. It baffles me. We're trying to do everything we can to avoid another election and instead get things done in government."

No mention in throne speech

Gallant said Thursday he did not consider the amendment to be a confidence matter.

Memramcook-Tantramar Green MLA Megan Mitton said she would vote for the Liberal motion and, given the comments by Desaulniers on Wednesday, "it's my impression that there would be the votes to pass that motion."

She said the Green Party is working on legislation to write the moratorium into law because the throne speech amendment wouldn't be binding and is "more of a symbolic suggestion."

Gallant told reporters that it was "bizarre" that Tuesday's PC throne speech, laying out the new government's agenda, didn't explicitly mention its plans to revive shale gas.

Austin said on Tuesday he had urged the Tories to not include a direct reference in the speech.

"At this stage of the game in a minority situation, we don't want to be tackling issues that are highly controversial," he said.

Gallant said that's further proof of a secret deal creating what he repeatedly called "an Alliance-Conservative government."

The Higgs government's throne speech was read in the legislature Nov. 20 by Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau. (James West/Canadian Press)

Higgs said he chose to make the throne speech more of a "philosophical process" than the usual laundry list of promises.

"We're not going to try to cover everything," he said. "I wasn't trying to make it a controversial document. In fact, just the opposite."

Even so, he hasn't shied away from his plan to allow fracking in areas that support it.

Asked if he would lift or change the moratorium by cabinet order if it turned out he didn't need legislation, Higgs said he would "commit to reading that piece of legislation so that I'm very clear on what it requires and doesn't require, and we'll talk about it after that."

But he said he still wanted to have a vote in the legislature.

"That is what I think is the right thing to do, and that will be my goal," Higgs said. "So if it has a different capability in the actual document, that isn't what I intend to do at this stage."