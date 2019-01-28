Susan Holt, Wayne Long bow out of Liberal leadership race

With a date set for the New Brunswick Liberals to choose a new leader, two high-profile party members have officially taken themselves out of the race.

Defeated candidate Susan Holt and Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long both say they will not be candidates when party members vote for a new leader June 22.

"I'm out," Long declared.

Meanwhile, Holt said Monday that "life at this point in time" makes it impossible for her to run.

"All the pieces don't fit together."

A new leader for the New Brunswick Liberal Party will be chosen seven months after former premier Brian Gallant announced he was stepping aside.

The Liberal party's board of directors voted on the weekend to set June 22 as the date for the vote. A convention will be held at the Saint John Trade and Convention Centre, though in the last race party members were able to vote around the province.

Former premier Brian Gallant announced after his government was defeated in a confidence vote last fall that he would resign as leader.

At first, Gallant said he would stay on until a new leader was chosen. But in late December, he said he would quit earlier and let the party's MLAs choose an interim leader in February.

