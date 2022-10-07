Two Liberal MLAs to step down next week, premier promises prompt byelections

New Liberal Leader Susan Holt will have a choice of two provincial ridings to run in to gain an early entry into the New Brunswick Legislature.

Holt says two Liberal MLAs will step down next week, and Premier Blaine Higgs has committed to calling byelections promptly to fill the seats.

That would give Holt, who won the Liberal leadership Aug. 6, a chance to win a seat and become leader of the Official Opposition.

"He agreed he would not drag his feet on calling those byelections," Holt told reporters Friday.

Higgs confirmed that. He met with Holt on Thursday.

Premier Blaine Higgs said he would hold byelections 'promptly,' but would not commit to having them take place before the end of the year. (New Brunswick Legislature)

"There's no reason to delay them. We'd have to obviously get candidates in place, decide what to do there, and we don't know who's resigning yet, officially."

Higgs said it's possible the Progressive Conservatives would not run a candidate against Holt.

"It's a consideration. It certainly is. I don't rule out. But … let's get it official that some of her current members have resigned."

Holt mum on second MLA

Holt confirmed that Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore MLA Denis Landry is one of the two members who will be leaving.

Landry, the longest-serving Liberal in the legislature, said last month he would run to become mayor of the new municipality of Hautes-Terres in the Acadian Peninsula next month.

Holt wouldn't name the second Liberal MLA, saying she'll let the member make the announcement next week.

Restigouche-Chaleur MLA Daniel Guitard told Radio-Canada Thursday he was being encouraged to run for mayor of the new municipality of Belle-Baie and was thinking about it.

Holt said both members who are quitting are doing so for personal reasons, not specifically to open a seat for her.

Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore MLA Denis Landry will be one of the two Liberal MLAs to step down. Holt would not name the other. (Jacques Poitras/CBC News)

Holt said she'll decide in which of the two ridings to run based on which one would help her become a more well-rounded party leader.

"I would like to represent the most diverse riding possible so I can really better understand —personally — rural issues and different issues that New Brunswickers face that might not be part of my current neighbourhood."

Higgs would not commit to having the byelections take place before the end of 2022.

In federal politics, the two main political parties have shared a tradition of one party not running a candidate against a new leader of the other party trying to get into the House of Commons via a byelection.

The federal Liberals did not run a candidate against Progressive Conservative Brian Mulroney in Central Nova in 1983, and the PCs did not nominate anyone against Jean Chrétien in a 1990 by-election in Beauséjour.

The tradition doesn't exist provincially. The Liberals ran against new PC leader Bernard Lord in a 1998 byelection in Moncton East, and the PCs ran against Brian Gallant in Kent in 2013 when he was trying to get into the legislature.

Third parties have rarely observed the practice and Green Party Leader David Coon confirmed Friday his party would run a candidate against Holt.

"Absolutely, we're ready to go," he said. "It's important to give voters the option of supporting a Green candidate."

