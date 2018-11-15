New Brunswick's Liberal party Leader Brian Gallant is planning to resign from his position today.

The former premier will make an announcement to reporters at 11 a.m., which will be livestreamed on the CBC New Brunswick website.

Gallant's decision comes after an election in which the party was diminished to 21 seats in New Brunswick's 49-member legislature, while the Progressive Conservatives won 22 seats.

Gallant said after the Sept. 24 election that he was going to try to continue governing the province.

He met with Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau, and received permission to continue governing, while he and his Liberals tried to win the confidence of the legislature — with fewer seats than their main opponents.

But Gallant's government lost a confidence vote on Nov. 2.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant lost the confidence vote in the legislature 25-23. 1:34

The house voted 25-23 for a throne speech motion amended by the PC Opposition to declare no confidence in the government.

Twenty-two PC MLAs and three People's Alliance members voted to defeat the government. Twenty Liberals and three Greens voted to keep it alive.

As a result, Premier Blaine Higgs and his Progressive Conservatives were sworn into power last week.

Gallant became 'too jaded'

In his closing speech before the confidence vote on Nov. 2 and again at a news conference later that day, Gallant apologized for not doing a better job as premier.

He said the election result was a wake-up call and he would try to be more collaborative "no matter which position I'll be occupying."

Former Premier Brian Gallant delivers his speech at the closure of the throne speech debate earlier this month. Gallant's Liberal government was defeated. (James West/Canadian Press)

He acknowledged that he won the leadership promising "a new approach" but became "too jaded and fell into some of the old adversarial ways of this place."

Gallant's resignation means the party will have to plan a leadership campaign quickly. And with a minority PC government in power — an election could happen at any time.

Kris Austin bids farewell

On the eve of Gallant's expected resignation, People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin wished him well, but wasn't surprised by his decision.

"I figured this would be the outcome. Based on years of tradition, when a party loses an election, it's common for the leader to resign," Austin said in a statement.

Kris Austin is the leader of the People's Alliance Party of New Brunswick and said he wasn't surprised that Brian Gallant planned to resign as Liberal party leader. (CBC)

"I want to thank him for his years of service to the province as its premier and I wish him well in his future."