Liberal government turns projected deficit into $67M surplus heading into election

New Brunswick's Liberal government injected a new dynamic into the looming provincial election campaign Tuesday with the release of audited statements showing a budget surplus in 2017-18.

The statements, audited and verified by Auditor-General Kim MacPherson, show a surplus of $67 million for the fiscal year that ended March 31.

That's a dramatic improvement on the original forecast of a $191.9 million deficit.

It also adds a new twist to the campaign narrative. Progressive Conservative leader Blaine Higgs has built his election strategy on a promise to better manage the province's finances after four years of Liberal overspending.

The statements show the province raked in more revenue in taxes and federal transfer payments, while spending less than expected on job-creation subsidies, debt payments and pensions.

More to come ...