Quispamsis 12-year-old vies to be Canada's smartest kid

Liam Veale could be one of the smartest kids in Canada.

The 12-year-old from Quispamsis was watching a hockey game with his father when he saw an ad for the CBC-TV game show competition, Canada's Smartest Person Jr.

"I turned to my dad and said, 'Maybe I should do this,'" Veale said.

He filled out an application online and made his way through each round of the audition process.

At the beginning of the summer, he got the news he was going to be on the show.

The show premières tonight at 8 o'clock, but Veale already knows the outcome of the whole season, a secret he's had to keep since filming wrapped this summer.

"I don't want to get sued, so that plays a big part in it," he said.

Veale said the show tests competitors on six levels of intelligence — physical, logical, musical, linguistic, social and visual.

He said he excels in the physical and logic tests.

"I think it's kind of like the big sports names … it's a bit of natural talent mixed with very hard work."

Veale is a mathlete and finished ahead of opponents in higher age groups in a provincial math competition at the University of New Brunswick in Saint John.

When he first arrived at the big studio in Toronto for Canada's Smartest Person Jr., he felt shy, but that soon changed.

Liam Veale said he made lifelong friendships with his fellow competitors. (Canada's Smartest Person Jr.)

"I realized when you are on TV you're not really allowed to be shy, so therefore I had to let my personality shine through," he said.

"It really helped boost my self-confidence in the show."

The 12 contestants on the show compete in challenges over six weeks, with scores determining who goes on and who gets eliminated.

Veale says he made lifelong friends with his fellow competitors, something he wasn't expecting.

The cast really bonded, then celebrated and consoled each other as members were either saved or eliminated from the show.

"It was a really emotional experience."

Veale and his family are planning to watch the première Wednesday nighit with friends and some of Veale's teachers.