Coroner's inquest into the death of Lexi Daken begins in Fredericton

WARNING: This story contains details about suicide.

A coroner's inquest began Monday morning into the death of 16-year-old Lexi Daken, who took her own life in February 2021, just days after being sent home from the Fredericton emergency department without receiving any mental health intervention.

A jury of three women and two men was selected and sworn in by 11 a.m..

The first two witnesses testified about a prior suicide attempt by Lexi. In November 2020, Lexi swallowed dozens of pills, including extra-strength Tylenol, and prescription pills like Dilaudid and amlodipine, a blood pressure medication.

Lexi was taken by ambulance from her home in the early hours of Nov. 17. The paramedic, Edward Johnson, testified he asked Lexi about her "intent," and she said she had intended to "commit suicide." He also said she had been cutting her legs.

Registered nurse Terry-Lynn Gray told the inquest that Lexi was assessed as a Level 2 priority, meaning she was supposed to be seen within 15 minutes. She was seen by a doctor within five minutes.

Lexi Daken's death sparked public outcry and was the catalyst for a review of mental health services. That review included a report by New Brunswick's child and youth advocate, who concluded her death could have been prevented. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Gray said Lexi was conscious and alert and her vital signs were good, despite the pills she had taken. Once she was medically cleared, she saw a psychiatrist at 8:45 a.m. and discharged by him at 9:50 a.m.

The inquest is being held at the University of New Brunswick Law School in Fredericton and is scheduled to last five days.

The jury will also have an opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

Lexi's death sparked public outcry and was the catalyst for a review of mental health services. That review included a report released in September 2021 by New Brunswick's child and youth advocate, who concluded her death could have been prevented.

Lexi Daken was a Grade 10 student at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton. Her family began to notice problems in the summer of 2020 and tried to get her help. By November, she had tried to take her own life.

In February 2021, a guidance counsellor at her school noticed she was struggling and took her to the emergency department of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital.

Lexi was a Grade 10 student at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton when she died in February 2021. (Submitted by Chris Daken)

Lexi was assessed by the triage nurse as being "urgent" and requiring "emergency intervention." Yet she only saw an ER physician, who repeatedly asked if she could keep herself safe at home. Lexi repeatedly answered that she could not.

After waiting about eight hours in hospital, Lexi finally replied, "Yeah, I think I can," and was sent home with a referral.

She died by suicide a week later.

An inquest is a formal court proceeding that allows for the public presentation of all evidence relating to a death. The New Brunswick Coroner Service is an independent fact-finding agency that does not make any finding of legal responsibility.

If you are in crisis or know someone who is, here is where to get help:

CHIMO hotline: 1-800-667-5005 / http://www.chimohelpline.ca

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868, Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566