Lewisville Park upgrades in Moncton delayed by global supply chain issues

The Gervais family loves to spend time at Lewisville Park in Moncton.

It's nestled in the middle of a quiet neighbourhood in the city's east end. Mathieu Gervais says his son, Loïc, 9, and daughter Ellie, 6, enjoy what the park has to offer.

"It's close by first of all. It's got a lot of things, basketball, tennis, a playset for them, the splash pad and now the skate park, they're excited about that — he is anyway," Gervais said.

The park is in the midst of an upgrade. It will include new benches and shade shelter, pickleball court, a skate spot for beginner skateboarders or BMX bike riders to practise their tricks, and a new play area, among other things.

But, the project has been delayed because of global supply chain issues.

The new main play structure is installed but remains off limits over the winter because some parts have yet to be delivered. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"There are missing pieces of the play equipment that remain in–transit, and won't be installed until spring." Austin Henderson, the Manager of Strategic Communications, said in a written statement.

"While the main play structure has arrived and has been installed, it will remain off-limits over the winter until the remaining pieces arrive and until the safety zone surfacing can be installed."

"This is not unique to Lewisville Park, nor the City, but rather, is an industry-wide challenge" he wrote, noting that other city infrastructure projects, such as the Caledonia Road resurfacing, saw delays due to material shortages.

Ward 1 city councillor Shawn Crossman lives near the park, and is keeping a close eye on the project.

Crossman says the park is in the heart of Lewisville, and the upgrade is important to the community.

City councillor Shawn Crossman lives close to the park and says the upgrades are important for the community. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

He was disappointed by the delay.

"But I also understood, with what's going on in the world today, with regards to… trying to bring in product that was ordered," he said.

"Unfortunately it's a step back for the time being but in the spring we'll probably see that project finish because I do believe they are currently finished for the winter."

Although the play structure is fenced off, the remainder of the park remains open.

Crossman said, even though the project is taking a little longer, it will be worth it in the end.

"The updates that are coming are going to be well worth it. They're going to be very modern, people are going to be able to enjoy it," he said.

Gervais says his kids are also keeping a close eye on the project's progress.

Work on the park upgrades has been ongoing. (Submitted/City of Moncton)

"They've been excited all summer–I've been getting weekly updates from them about how the parks been going," he said.

"They come here a lot with my mother-in-law."

Loïc knows there's nothing that can be done at the moment to solve the supply chain issues.

"Well I understand. COVID is what it is. It's just how it is, right?," he said.

He continues to play with his family in the park, but said he'll be waiting for the day the upgrade is complete.

"It's going to be worth it," he said.