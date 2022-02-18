Move to looser Level 1 COVID-19 restrictions sees range of reactions

New Brunswickers woke up Saturday to a reduced range of COVID-19 restrictions.

The province moved to Level 1 of the COVID-19 winter plan, the least restrictive level, on Friday at 11:59 p.m.

It's "a major step towards reducing and eliminating restrictions as we prepare to ease out of our winter plan over the coming weeks," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a statement.

Some New Brunswickers welcome the changes. Others are taking a more cautious approach, as the province continues to record daily COVID-related deaths, hospitalizations and cases remain high, and a new Omicron subvariant is starting to circulate. Then there are those who would like to see a further loosening of measures.

The Diocese of Saint John is looking forward to the return of singing in faith venues, said communications officer Natasha Mazerolle.

"People are really, really excited," especially at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, she said.

"It's just very much an expression of who we are as a faith community, of our prayer. And also, it engages the congregation to be able to respond and not just to listen to the words.

"The singing is also a prayer, so it helps for people to be able to feel more a part of what's going on."

Just to be able to kind of have that one more step back to normal, I think and to participate in our faith, I think, will be a real comfort for people. - Natasha Mazerolle, Diocese of Saint John

Under Level 2, singing had been restricted to a soloist, a minimum of four metres from the congregation.

The province amended Level 1 guidance to permit singing in places of worship, even if those in attendance are not required to show proof of full vaccination or medical exemption. Masking is still required.

Faith venues that don't require proof of vaccination must still operate at 50 per cent capacity, ensure physical distancing, and collect names of attendees by row or have an assigned seating plan.

With singing, "just to be able to kind of have that one more step back to normal, I think and to participate in our faith, I think, will be a real comfort for people," said Mazerolle.

The eased restrictions might also help boost attendance, she said.

"We're always hopeful that those who have been staying away for so long will maybe give it a try and see that, you know, they have been missed and that we're doing everything that we can to keep people safe.

"They're part of the congregation and we want to welcome them back."

'Go-slow approach' with Family Day looming

At St. Paul's United Church in Riverview, there won't be any singing. Services will remain online for at least another couple of weeks, said Rev. Steve Berube.

Given that case numbers have hovered around 1,000 over the last couple of days, the church has decided it's "best to just wait a little bit longer and see how the numbers continue to trend," he said.

On Friday, the province recorded another COVID-related death, marking 70 in the 21 days since the province moved to Level 2 of the COVID-19 winter plan from the most restrictive Level 3.

As of Friday, there were 78 people in hospital, including eight in intensive care, eight of them on ventilators.

Public Health confirmed 254 new cases of COVID through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, and an additional 709 people self-reported positive results from rapid tests.

At least nine cases of the new Omicron subvariant have now been confirmed in the province. BA.2 is believed to be about 30 per cent more transmissible than the BA.1 variant, which has caused a surge in hospitalizations and cases during the fifth wave of the pandemic.

Danish scientists have reported, however, there's no difference in hospitalizations when compared with BA.1, and vaccines are expected to continue offering protection against severe illness.

Rev. Steve Berube said St. Paul's United Church in Riverview won't resume in-person services until March 6 in hopes case numbers will decrease over the next two weeks. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Berube said although some of the indicators are trending "in a very positive direction," COVID is still present. The church also recently lost two members of their congregation to COVID, an elderly couple he described as "lovely people," who died within six days of each other.

The were both over 70 and "had some health issues, but certainly they were in good health beforehand," he said. Their deaths were shocking, said Berube. "And that's part of the reality that we're facing.

"So we're taking a little bit of a go-slow approach."

The church is hopeful that the COVID situation will continue to improve and by March 6, people will feel safer about returning.

It was a difficult decision, he said, because the congregation, while a mix of ages, is skewed a bit more toward seniors, who want to attend service in person, and everyone is tired — of COVID and restrictions.

"But … we believe that our faith calls us to protecting the most vulnerable amongst us."

Berube noted many people across the province will be gathering this weekend for Family Day, so the church's committee, which includes members who are "broadly experienced" in public health, felt it was best to keep services online for another couple of weeks to ensure numbers continue to drop.

The planned March 6 return also coincides with the first Sunday in Lent, he said.

Singing will be part of the service at that time, which will be "absolutely wonderful" for the congregation. It gives people joy and pleasure, he said. "That's something that I think people are looking forward to very, very much."

"I can't carry a tune in a bucket, so they may be concerned by me being able to sing again," he joked.

Hockey hardship over isolation rule

Sean Hall, president of the Saint John Youth Minor Hockey Association, said players, parents and coaches alike are all keen to get back to playing games under Level 1.

"Everybody's looking forward to getting the season in," he said.

The kids are "super excited."

"So, good for the spirit, good for the kids', obviously, mental health and the physical aspect as well. So that part is all very good."

From a financial perspective, it's also good for the association, as a non-profit, to "hopefully avoid giving a bunch of credits back to families, which would be very administratively heavy," said Hall.

Saint John Youth Minor Hockey Association players are 'super excited' to resume playing, said president Sean Hall. (PhotoStock10/Shutterstock)

The complaint the association is hearing most is about the requirement for anyone who tests positive, or their household contacts, to avoid organized sports or recreation activities for 10 days.

"You've got small teams that might have one or two, three, four kids that have either got COVID or is living in the same home or a close contact — even though they don't have COVID and are testing negative — they have to sit out for 10 days, which could create a forfeit for a team at a very critical part of the year, because this last half of the season, these games do count towards potentially, you know, coming in the top rankings to get to … provincial finals."

Even the U11 players are frustrated, he said.

"They know that these games count and if they're missing half their team, the chances of them being competitive is very low.

"These kids are competitive and they like to keep score."

Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said people who test positive and their household contacts must isolate for five days if they are fully vaccinated, then mask continuously and avoid vulnerable settings and gatherings for the next five days.

"Sporting events are seen as gatherings," he said.

Level 1 measures