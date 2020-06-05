Lessons in teaching and life from the 'top of the world'

A figure stands on a chunk of ice at the edge of a vast, grey sea on the cover of Odette Barr's new book about teaching in northern Canada.

She hopes the dramatic image will entice people to pick it up and read about her High Arctic adventures in education.

"It really was life-altering," said Barr.

Odette Barr's partner YoAnne Beauséjour Beauchamp is the person standing on the ice in her new book's cover art. (Odette Barr/Facebook)

"Every single thing I've done since returning to New Brunswick from Nunavut is measured against my experience there."

Barr is a teacher in the Anglophone East school district with a passion for nature and art. She is one of three teachers who teamed up to create the popular Camelia Airheart children's book series.

She and her life-partner YoAnne Beauséjour Beauchamp lived and worked in different communities in the north between 1989 and 1999.

Teaching at the Top of the World is mostly based on their time in Grise Fiord, on the southern shore of Ellesmere Island — the northernmost community in North America that is inhabited year-round.

The tiny community of Grise Fiord, near 77 degrees latitude, as seen from above. (Odette Barr/Facebook)

"Teaching in a cross-cultural environment, there's so many things to learn and it just gives you a really different understanding and respect and outlook on the world in general," said Barr.

"I think it's a fantastic way of getting experience."

At the time, the "small dot"-of-a-community had about 150 residents, nestled in a "stunning" landscape of "soaring cliffs and mountain peaks" on the shore of Jones Sound.

There was a view of Devon Island in the distance from the windows of the four-room school, which had 60 students in kindergarten through Grade 12.

A close up view of Grise Fiord, taken in the late 1990s. (Odette Barr/Facebook)

Up until the late 80s, students in communities across the eastern Arctic had to leave for Iqaluit or Yellowknife if they wanted to go past Grade 10.

Barr helped develop Grise Fiord's high school program.

She approached the job with humility and respect.

"You try to leave as many of your beliefs at the door as possible and be very open minded. And really respect the people and the culture you're visiting."

Odette Barr showing of her first Arctic char catch at Lake Avaktatoo, around 1990, near Pangnirtung, Nunavut. (Odette Barr/Facebook)

Even after 10 years, she still considered herself a visitor.

"Most Canadians have no idea how life conducts itself in the north," she said.

Barr thought long and hard about how to foster an environment in which Inuit language and culture could thrive and be freely expressed.

'You just have to be really willing to be quiet, listen, watch and try to instill as many of the beliefs that you see around you."

Learning that she didn't always have to fill the silence with voice or sound didn't come naturally for Barr, who describes herself as "quite chatty."

The more she observed, the more she became filled with reverence.

Barr says this picture was taken on the coldest day she has ever experienced. The tide had caused the sea ice to break away from the shore and the sudden release of moisture created an icy fog that felt like "being stabbed in the face with frozen pins." (Odette Barr/Facebook)

"As comfortable and as competent as I grew living in an Inuit environment I always understood I could never assume to be capable of teaching Inuit culture to my students," reads a passage from the book.

She consulted with elders, parents and students to "Baffinize" the curriculum and to find other teachers to hire who were willing to try things differently, learn the language, go out hunting and fishing and really embrace the local culture.

"Students have to see that what they learn is a reflection of their home lives and their community and their great culture."

That is one of the lessons from her time in the North that Barr still adheres to. She thinks culture is key to student and school success anywhere.

"In terms of teaching, I think we need to see a lot more so-called culture -- wherever the school or the community is -- within the school."

"Maybe we don't think we have culture here, but we do."

Odette Barr is the author of the new book Teaching at the Top of the World. 13:34

Launching a book during the pandemic means Barr won't be attending literary festivals or book signings.

But she's planning a live reading in the coming weeks on her personal Facebook page.

Teaching at the top of the World is published by Pottersfield Press, and distributed through Nimbus Publishing. It is available at independent bookstores in the province including Tidewater in Sackville, Cover to Cover in Riverview and Westminster in Fredericton.

It's also being sold by Chapters Indigo online and Amazon.ca.