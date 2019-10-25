Dog owners in Sackville are being warned not to allow their animals to play in or drink the water at two popular nature spots after a local dog got sick.

The dog tested positive for leptospirosis, a bacteria often found in rodents and raccoons according to Mount Allison biology professor Vett Lloyd.

Lloyd said their urine can contain the bacteria, and when there is heavy rain or flooding it can be washed into waterways.

"If you have a dog that is playing in a pond or some standing water, or drinking from a puddle, they can drink the bacteria," Lloyd said.

Vett Lloyd is a biology professor at Mount Allison University. She says leptospirosis is a naturally-occurring bacteria, which can cause serious health problems for some dogs. (CBC)

While some dogs are OK, Lloyd said it can be very serious for others, shutting down a dog's kidneys and liver, which is fatal.

Sackville issues warning

Jamie Burke, senior manager for the Town of Sackville, said the decision was made to post signs as a "precautionary measure."

The owner of the dog who became ill regularly walks in the Sackville Waterfowl Park and around Mount Allison University's swan pond.

"We can't specifically pinpoint where the bacteria is occurring, so that's why we went with the widespread signage," Burke said.

Jamie Burke is Sackville's senior manager of corporate projects. He says warning signs have been put up as a "precautionary measure." (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Burke said testing of the water for the bacteria will continue until temperatures drop below zero.

Lloyd hopes that by posting the signs, pet owners will be more cautious and veterinarians will be better prepared to treat sick dogs.

"Once veterinarians and dog owners have this on their radar they're going to be more aware of dogs coming in with symptoms that could be leptospirosis, they can test them quickly."

"The quicker there's treatment the better it is," Lloyd said.

Vaccine becoming more popular

Veterinary technician Vanessa Reed said the symptoms usually start with lethargy and then move on to vomiting.

Vanessa Reed is a registered veterinary technician at the Tantramar Veterinary Hospital in Sackville. She says pet owners should talk to their veterinarian about the leptospirosis vaccine. (Submitted by Vanessa Reed)

While a vaccine to protect a dog leptospirosis is not included in her clinic's "core vaccines," Reed said for dogs that go outside every day it is recommended.

"We have that conversation about what their lifestyle is. Are they out in the woods walking a lot, or are they held in the owner's arms 24/7?"

Reed said the vaccine is becoming more popular.