3rd case of COVID-19 confirmed at Fredericton's Leo Hayes High School

A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton over the weekend.

Two cases of COVID-19 were detected last week forcing the local high school to close.

"Public Health has also confirmed that at this time, there is NO in-school transmission at Leo Hayes High School," David McTimoney, superintendent of the Anglophone West School district, said in a letter to families on Sunday.

McTimoney said Monday is a planned non-instructional day as per the school calendar.

Students will be learning from home on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

"We will reassess the situation on Thursday and provide you with an update on continued learning at that time," McTimoney said.

McTimoney said the high schools is working with Public Health officials to identify any students and school personnel who may have been in contact with the case. Those people will be asked to self-isolate.