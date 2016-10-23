Legs for Literacy taking a year-long break
The organization said it aims to return in 2020
Legs for Literacy, an annual marathon in Moncton, announced Friday that it is taking a break.
The event will not be held in 2019 "to focus on building the organization so Legs can keep running for years to come," according to a news release from the organization.
In the release, the 19-year-old organization said it's seen a "significant depletion and turnover of key resources in the recent years."
Legs for Literacy is one of the largest running events in Atlantic Canada and money raised from the marathon goes to literacy initiatives in New Brunswick. More than 31,000 people participated in the event last October.
"Looking forward, however, we need to recognize and address the inherent challenges in putting on an event of this magnitude with volunteers at our organizational and management core," the release said.
Legs for Literacy will hold an event to receive feedback from the community on May 25.
The organization intends to hold a fun run this year with a return to a full slate of events next year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.