Legs for Literacy taking a year-long break

Legs for Literacy, an annual marathon in Moncton, announced Friday that it is taking a break.

The event will not be held in 2019 "to focus on building the organization so Legs can keep running for years to come," according to a news release from the organization.

In the release, the 19-year-old organization said it's seen a "significant depletion and turnover of key resources in the recent years."

Legs for Literacy is one of the largest running events in Atlantic Canada and money raised from the marathon goes to literacy initiatives in New Brunswick. More than 31,000 people participated in the event last October.

"Looking forward, however, we need to recognize and address the inherent challenges in putting on an event of this magnitude with volunteers at our organizational and management core," the release said.

Legs for Literacy will hold an event to receive feedback from the community on May 25.

The organization intends to hold a fun run this year with a return to a full slate of events next year.