The New Brunswick Legislature is bringing back partly virtual sittings next week to accommodate a Green MLA who has been forced to bring her newborn son to work with her this fall.

Megan Mitton says her doctor recommended to her that she not bring her son Henry to places with COVID-19 outbreaks because he's too young to be vaccinated and can't wear a mask.

"I'm really trying to follow doctor's orders," she said. But because Henry, born in late June, is still breastfeeding, "I'm his only food source and he needs to come with me" to Fredericton when the house is sitting.

"I don't think it should be about me. It should be about all the members having access to this accommodation as well," she told reporters.

Zone 3, which includes Fredericton, has experienced the largest spike in cases of COVID-19 in the last month.

Memramcook-Tantramar Green MLA Megan Mitton says her son is breastfeeding, and her doctor has recommended she not bring him to Fredericton during the COVID-19 outbreak. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Next week Mitton will take part virtually from home using Zoom.

Under a motion adopted by MLAs in November, the legislature can switch to partly virtual sittings if Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell is consulted and if all four party house leaders sign off.

That requirement allowed People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin to veto one attempt to allow virtual sittings this fall.

But he said Friday he has now opted to relent and accommodate Mitton.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin agreed to the accommodation for Mitton, saying it was reasonable given there's just one week left in the session. (CBC News)

"I'm trying to be reasonable in the middle of that," he said. "There's only one week left so out of respect for that, we have allowed for that."

The legislature is expected to break on Dec. 17 and the full house won't reconvene after that until March.

Austin said he wants to see clearer rules in place by then.

"I really think it sends a wrong message if we as legislators and elected officials say, 'as the private sector, you have to go to work every day, but we're somehow privileged that we can sit home and do it virtually.'"

Mitton and her newborn son Henry. Mitton has been bringing her son to Fredericton this fall for the legislature session to allow for breastfeeding, but with a spike in COVID-19 cases, she'll attend next week virtually. (Facebook)

But Mitton says the legislature needs to be more flexible and she shouldn't have to explain her personal situation to justify that.

"It's 2021 and I'm still having to push for accommodations to be able to do my job. I'm not taking a year off. I've been trying to do as much work as I can since pretty early after giving birth. But there's just layers and layers of challenges of this place not being family-friendly."

Austin pointed out that Progressive Conservative House Leader Glen Savoie has been in the legislature through the fall despite being immunocompromised as a result of treatment for cancer.

"He came to the house and did his job, which I'm not so sure I would have done, or other people would have done," Austin said. "I look at him, I say 'He comes here every day.' How do we justify others staying home for other reasons?"

Kris Austin said allowing virtual participation "sends the wrong message" and pointed to PC House Leader Glen Savoie, seen here, who has been attending sessions this fall as he battled cancer. Savoie said he would not compare his situation to Mitton's. (Radio-Canada file photo)

Savoie said his immunocompromised status would be a valid reason for him to take part from home but he opted against it because of the "tremendous value" of attending in person.

"I think that was the original intent of how our system was set up, that as human beings we do better when we're together. And we do better when we're sitting across from each other."

But he said he would not compare his situation to Mitton's.

"Everybody's situation is different. And everybody chooses differently. So I'm certainly not going to judge anybody for their choices."