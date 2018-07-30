Legislature claims former Speaker can't sue, according to court documents

The New Brunswick Legislature says it can't be sued by former Speaker Chris Collins over how the institution handled a complaint of harassment against him.

In a statement of defence filed in Court of Queen's Bench, the legislature asks the court to throw out Collins's claim because its handling of the complaint falls within the legislature's traditional privilege and immunity from legal action.

Because of the legislature's "exclusive jurisdiction" over how it disciplines its own members and administers its internal business and proceedings, "the court has no jurisdiction" in the case, the filing argues.

Even so, the legislature's statement of defence also says the Collins lawsuit is "frivolous, vexatious and without merit" and should be thrown out.

Collins is also suing former Premier Brian Gallant. The former Speaker is not alleging defamation but breach of employment contract, breach of privacy and abuse of authority.

Harassment complaint

The former Moncton MLA's lawsuit accuses Gallant and his staff of orchestrating the revival of an unfounded harassment complaint against Collins by an unnamed female former employee of the legislature under the then-Speaker's authority.

A 2018 investigation found the complaint was "founded in part" and Collins later offered what he called a "complete and unreserved apology" in front of reporters.

Collins was first elected as Liberal MLA in a by-election in Moncton East in 2007 and was re-elected in 2010 and 2014. When the Liberals took power in 2014 he became Speaker.

According to his statement of claim, he made comments to the employee that he considered "humorous and inoffensive" but that were "perceived as inappropriate." He also said 77 of the 80 allegations against him were unfounded.

Collins is also suing former premier Brian Gallant. The former Speaker is not alleging defamation but breach of employment contract, breach of privacy and abuse of authority. (CBC)

The legislature says in its statement of defence that its handling of the Collins complaint was "appropriate and balanced the rights" of Collins and the complainant.

But it won't have to litigate the substance of the lawsuit if the court accepts the argument that the legislature can't be sued at all over its internal business--a centuries-old convention intended to protect elected members from interference by the Crown or the courts.

Earlier this year the Ontario Court of Appeal cited the concept when it threw out a lawsuit by Senator Mike Duffy against the Senate over its investigation of his expense claims.

Maxime Faille, one of the lawyers who represented the Senate in the case, says the principle originated centuries ago to protect elected members from arrest or reprisals by the monarch.

"Parliamentary privilege originated from those early growing pains of democracy to protect this cardinal principle of democratic life, which is the separation of powers between the executive and Parliament," he says.

"There's a sphere of activity … that are considered to be the exclusive preserve of Parliament, and within those spheres the executive branch and the courts do not have the authority to interfere."

That includes how elected members are disciplined for their behaviour, the heart of the Duffy case. The Ontario appeal court ruled that the Senate investigation fell within its "established parliamentary privilege to discipline its members" and the court had no grounds to interfere.

