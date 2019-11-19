Legislature debating nursing home workers right to strike

The fate of one of the Higgs government's most contentious and consequential bills could be decided today by members of the legislature.

A committee of MLAs is debating the Act to Amend the Essential Services in Nursing Homes Act, legislation that will change the process for deciding which nursing home workers are allowed to go on strike.

Last week Premier Blaine Higgs called the bill "a line in the sand" that he'll treat as a confidence measure, meaning he'll call an election if it goes down to defeat.

He said he'll do the same if opposition MLAs pass an amendment that would gut a key element of the bill — a provision that requires labour arbitrators to consider the government's ability to pay when deciding on wage increases.

"Would I accept an amendment to the bill that's being proposed?" Higgs said in Question Period Wednesday ahead of the committee debate. "Absolutely not."

MLAs finished second-reading debate on the bill Tuesday evening, setting up today's committee session.

Assuming the bill gets through committee, it would still have to receive third reading by the full legislature before the end of the week. But with the substantial debate and changes completed, that final step would be a formality.

The existing law on essential services in nursing homes was struck down by a judge earlier this year. She upheld a labour board ruling that the law was too much of a limit on the right to strike.

The ruling came at the same time that the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions was poised to strike. They've been without a contract since 2016.

The judge froze the effect of her ruling on hold for six months to give the government time to pass a better law. That deadline is Jan. 2.

The New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions has been without a contract since 2016. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

The bill creates a new process for designating essential employees and adds a binding arbitration process.

But it also adds the "ability to pay" provision, which the union says goes against the spirit of a motion passed by a majority of MLAs in May calling for binding arbitration without conditions.

The Liberals and Greens have promised to try to amend the bill to remove the conditions placed on arbitrator rulings.

Meanwhile, the People's Alliance says it can live with a government amendment that was introduced Wednesday morning. With the Alliance onside, that amendment and the bill itself are expected to pass.

The amendment by Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard says an arbitrator can also consider "any other factors that the arbitrator considers relevant" when making a ruling on wage increases.