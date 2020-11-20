Legislature votes to suspend session despite Green, People's Alliance opposition

The New Brunswick Legislature has suspended its session for two weeks because of COVID-19, despite a last-minute attempt by the Green Party to block the move.

MLAs voted 11-4 Tuesday afternoon to adjourn until Dec. 8.

Two Green and two People's Alliance MLAs voted against the motion. Opposition Liberal MLAs voted with the Progressive Conservative majority in favour of the suspension.

The Greens objected to the suspension because there's no system in place yet for virtual or partly virtual sittings, despite discussion of such a system starting back in April.

The Alliance members voted against adjourning because they believe MLAs should be considered essential workers and allowed to travel from orange zones, leader Kris Austin said.