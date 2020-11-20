Legislature votes to suspend session despite Green, People's Alliance opposition
Legislature will suspend sitting for two weeks due to COVID-19 case increases
Legislature will suspend sitting for two weeks due to COVID-19 case increases
The New Brunswick Legislature has suspended its session for two weeks because of COVID-19, despite a last-minute attempt by the Green Party to block the move.
MLAs voted 11-4 Tuesday afternoon to adjourn until Dec. 8.
Two Green and two People's Alliance MLAs voted against the motion. Opposition Liberal MLAs voted with the Progressive Conservative majority in favour of the suspension.
The Greens objected to the suspension because there's no system in place yet for virtual or partly virtual sittings, despite discussion of such a system starting back in April.
The Alliance members voted against adjourning because they believe MLAs should be considered essential workers and allowed to travel from orange zones, leader Kris Austin said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.