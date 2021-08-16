Province to provide update on legionnaires' disease outbreak in Moncton region

The province will provide an update Monday on the legionnaires' disease outbreak in the Moncton region.

Dr. Yves Léger, the regional medical officer of health, will participate in the 1 p.m. news conference.

Earlier this month, the province announced Public Health was investigating after six cases of legionnaires' disease were confirmed over less than two weeks. Officials were trying to determine the origin of the outbreak, Léger had said.

The pneumonia-like illness is caused by legionella bacteria. It can be found in natural waterways, such as ponds and lakes, as well as man-made systems such as air conditioners, cooling towers, spas and decorative fountains.

The illness can be contracted by inhaling water droplets containing the bacteria.

Léger previously said the preliminary investigation pointed to a contaminated cooling tower being the likely cause of the outbreak because officials hadn't found any commonalities between the cases investigated so far.

In 2019, 16 people became ill during a legionnaires' disease outbreak traced back to cooling towers on Organigram's Moncton production facility. Several other cases around the same time were determined not to be linked to that outbreak.

Public Health found out about the first case in the latest outbreak on July 27. All six people required hospitalization, including a few who required intensive care.

"They were quite, quite ill," Léger had said.

People who become ill with pneumonia-like or respiratory symptoms, such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and headache, are urged to seek medical care or call 811.