Legionnaires' disease outbreak in greater Moncton climbs to 9 with 2 new cases

The legionnaires' disease outbreak in the greater Moncton area has climbed to nine, with two new cases of the severe form of pneumonia confirmed on Friday, says the Department of Health.

Public Health officials are still trying to track the source of the legionella bacteria, which can be found in both natural bodies of water and man-made water systems, such as large air-conditioning units, said department spokesman Bruce Macfarlane.

No information on the condition of the latest patients or their possible connection to the first seven affected people was immediately available.

On Thursday, Dr. Cristin Muecke, the province's deputy chief medical officer of health, said officials believe the first seven cases are related.

All seven people live or work in the Moncton area, and all have fallen ill within the past month, she said.

Anyone who inhales mist or steam containing the bacteria can develop the disease, also known as legionellosis.

It can be treated with antibiotics but often requires hospitalization and can be fatal if left untreated.

Anyone exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms, such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and headache, is encouraged to seek medical attention or to call Tele-Care, the province's health information line, at 811.

Symptoms usually start between two and 14 days after exposure to the bacteria and can also include mental changes, such as confusion, disorientation, hallucination and memory loss.

Complete recovery can take several months.

Who's at risk

Those considered most at risk include people over the age of 50, people with weakened immune systems or chronic diseases, and smokers and alcoholics.

People who work with constructed water systems, such as air-conditioning system maintenance workers, are also considered at increased risk, said Muecke.

Air-conditioning units in homes and cars do not use water to cool, so they don't pose a risk.

Legionnaires' disease can be diagnosed based on clinical symptoms and confirmed by testing samples from the lungs, blood and urine.

In New Brunswick, 28 cases of legionnaires' disease were reported to the provincial government between 2015 and 2018.