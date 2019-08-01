Another legionnaires' disease case as Public Health tests cooling towers in western Moncton

Public Health is reporting one new case of legionnaires' disease in the Moncton region as part of an outbreak declared last Friday.

The latest case brings the total number of people ill with the severe form of pneumonia to seven.

Bruce Macfarlane, a spokesperson for the Health Department, told CBC News on Thursday that the latest case was a person who did not live in Moncton.

Macfarlane said officials are testing cooling towers in the western part of the city with preliminary results expected Monday.

Macfarlane said in an email that testing began on Wednesday and continued Thursday at 11 sites.

On Sunday, Dr. Yves Leger, the regional medical officer of health, told CBC that the first case was reported July 27. Of the six initial cases, five lived in the Moncton region while the other had visited the region within 14 days of developing symptoms of the illness.

Leger said all six of the initial cases led to those people being hospitalized, some in intensive care.

The illness is caused by legionella bacteria. It can be found in natural waterways as well as man-made systems such as air conditioners, cooling towers, spas and decorative fountains.

The illness can be contracted by inhaling water droplets with the bacteria.

Public Health has said that anyone with fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches should seek medical attention, particularly those over 50 years old and people with chronic lung or kidney conditions, who are immunosuppressed, who have diabetes or are smokers

Sixteen people became sick with legionnaires' disease as part of a 2019 outbreak in Moncton traced to cooling towers at Organigram's Moncton production plant in western Moncton.

The company directed questions about the latest outbreak to Public Health on Monday.