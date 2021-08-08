Public Health may not have answers on legionnaires' disease outbreak this week

Moncton's regional medical officer of health says Public Health is working hard to identify the source of an outbreak of legionnaires' disease in the Moncton region, but doesn't expect any concrete answers this week.

"Each case of legionnaires' requires many hours of detailed investigation to be completed and so we are trying to get those investigations done as we speak," said Dr. Yves Léger, the regional medical officer of health.

"However, the few cases that we have been able to complete that investigation to date, we haven't found any links or commonalities between any of them."

Léger said this points to a contaminated cooling tower being the likely cause of the outbreak.

In 2019, the Moncton area faced a legionnaires' disease outbreak that infected 16 people. It was linked to cooling towers at Organigram's Moncton production facility.

Six people infected

Public Health found out about the first case on July 27. Six people have been linked to the outbreak in the Moncton region.

Five of the six live in the Moncton area. The other person had visited the area within 14 days of coming down with symptoms.

Léger could not comment on where the sixth person was from.

Five of the six cases were in people over 50. The majority of the cases had other risk factors.

"Anyone above age 50 or that have chronic lung or kidney conditions, are immunosuppressed, who have diabetes or are smokers, for example, are the ones that are typically at highest risk," said Léger.

"All the cases had one or more of those risk factors."

Léger said all six people ended up in hospital, where some remain. A few required intensive care.

"They were quite, quite ill," said Léger.

Precautions

Léger said people in the Moncton area should be on the lookout for symptoms linked to legionnaires' disease.

"If anyone has fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, [they should] seek medical attention, especially if you're in one of those high-risk groups.

"The main message at this point is really for people to be aware and be vigilant and seek care if they have any of those symptoms."

Other than monitoring for symptoms. Léger said there isn't much more advice he can give on precautions until more is known about the outbreak.

"There isn't a specific area of the city that we can indicate to individuals to avoid or be cautious about," said Léger.

Timeline

Léger said Public Health has sent samples out to be tested to determine if the cases of legionnaires' disease are identical and from the same source.

He said he hopes these tests will be returned by the end of this week or next week.

"In 2019, we were very fortunate in that it was sort of a textbook case where we were able to quickly identify an area of the city, identify the towers, sample them, identify a site that was contaminated and link that back to our cases," said Léger.

"We're hopeful that we'll be able to do that this time around, but it may be that we're not. So we'll have to see."