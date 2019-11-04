Interviews, sample suggest no link between new legionnaires' cases to outbreak, Public Health says

Public Health revealed few extras details of the four new cases of legionnaires' disease in the Moncton area on Monday while dispelling concerns they are linked to a recent outbreak in the region.

The sources of bacteria for the cases remain a mystery, but Dr. Yves Léger, regional medical officer of health, said findings from patient interviews and a test sample lead him to believe these are separate, "sporadic" cases of the serious infectious respiratory disease.

"These are what we call sporadic cases, which is what we've had previously and pretty well are all our cases we get every year, which means they are unrelated to each other and do not have a common source," Léger told reporters at a news conference in Moncton.

Léger said legionnaires' disease, which presents as a serious pneumonia, is an underreported illness, and the new cases are likely a symptom of the greater awareness of the disease following the outbreak.

The outbreak, which was announced Aug. 1 and declared over Sept. 10, saw 16 people become ill and 15 be hospitalized.

Typically, only two or three cases from the Moncton area are reported to Public Health each year, Léger said, but the true figure — for an average year — is more likely between 20 and 30.

He said among the factors behind the underreporting is that primary-care providers don't always think of testing for legionella, pneumonia patients can be treated with antibiotics without knowing the exact cause, and testing equipment isn't always reliable.

Léger said he expected to see more cases pop up following the outbreak.

But a lack of commonality between the case and the outbreak means Public Health won't investigate further. He said the department only conducts an investigation when there's an outbreak and a common source is suspected.

Léger said Monday that one of the four individuals is not from the area and had a "minimal presence in the city of Moncton." He would not say where the individual was from, only adding that they made a few short trips to the city.

All 4 patients recovering

Bacteria culture from another case showed it was a strain unrelated to the outbreak, he said. Public Health did not obtain samples to test from the other two cases.

Three cases are people from Moncton, he said, and all four developed symptoms within a few weeks of each other. Each individual is now "doing well and recovering."

Léger said he didn't have "exact specifics" on the age of the individuals but "most of them" are older than 50.

The lack of shared details makes pinpointing a source difficult for the "sporadic cases," he said.

Information gathered from the individuals about their whereabouts during the 14-day incubation for legionnaires' disease suggested no commonality between any of the four and patients from the outbreak.

"We are very confident we identified the source, the source has been fixed and we continue to follow up to make sure that is the case," Léger said. "The information that we have from these four cases does not lead me to believe they are related to our outbreak."

Source shrouded in secrecy

When pressed again for details on the source of the outbreak, Léger refused to share any information other than the situation had been resolved.

The provincial government continues to keep the locations of sites tested for legionella bacteria this summer a secret.

CBC News filed a right to information request, seeking documents related to locations tested for the bacteria that causes the illness. The single-page document has those locations blacked out.

A letter from Health Minister Ted Flemming said the information was withheld from the public using a section of the Right to Information law because it "could reasonably be expected to result in significant financial loss or gain to a third party."

Léger would not comment on the right to information disclosure, but he said financial implications would not factor in his decision to disclose a location.

He said the benefit of telling the public about the source outweighs the "risks." He didn't go into detail Monday about what those risks are but mentioned people would avoid the neighbourhood, even if there's no risk to the public.

Several of the people who became ill during the outbreak have spoken publicly to say they're upset the province has kept the source secret.

Legionella bacteria are present in many natural waterways, but cooling towers have been pinpointed as the source of many outbreaks.

Mist from the cooling towers that contains the bacteria can be carried into the surrounding environment, where people breathe it in. The illness is contracted by breathing in the mist. It does not spread person-to-person.

Some opposition MLAs have said the secrecy is "unacceptable" and called on the department for greater transparency.