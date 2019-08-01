Legionnaires' disease outbreak declared in greater Moncton with 7 confirmed cases

There is an outbreak of legionnaires' disease in the greater Moncton area, with seven confirmed cases, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Public Health is investigating to determine the source of the legionella bacteria, which can be found around the world in both natural bodies of water and constructed water systems, said Dr. Cristin Muecke, the deputy chief medical officer of health.

Anyone exposed to the bacteria can develop the disease, also known as legionellosis, which often leads to pneumonia and a cough requiring hospitalization.

It is not spread person to person, said Muecke. It is spread when a person inhales fine mists of a water source containing the bacteria.

People do not become ill from legionella by drinking water. Home and car air conditioning units do not use water to cool, so they are not a risk for legionella.

Legionnaires' disease is caused when water contaminated with certain bacteria, shown here in a colourized electron micrograph, are inhaled into the lungs. (Janice Haney Carr/Centers for Disease Control/Associated Press)

People who work with man-made water systems, such as air conditioning system maintenance workers, are considered at greater risk of developing the disease, said Muecke.

The elderly, people with weakened immune systems or chronic diseases, as well as smokers and alcoholics, are also considered to be at increased risk.

Symptoms can include headache, fever, muscle pain, diarrhea and loss of appetite.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend individuals who become ill with pneumonia-like or respiratory symptoms, such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and headache, promptly seek medical care or call 811," the province's health information line, Tele-Care, Muecke said in a statement.

Legionnaires' disease can be diagnosed based on clinical symptoms and confirmed by testing samples from the lungs, blood and urine.

It can be treated with medication.

In New Brunswick, 28 cases of legionnaires' disease were reported to the provincial government between 2015 and 2018.