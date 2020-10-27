Royal Canadian Legion's poppy campaign kicks off Friday

The Royal Canadian Legion's poppy campaign is set to kick off on Friday, the second time it will do so under the spectre of COVID-19.

The campaign in Fredericton is scheduled to begin following a ceremony at City Hall at 11 a.m.

Last year, there were concerns among many local legion branches about how much money the campaign would be able to bring in.

But those fears were somewhat unwarranted, at least in the Fredericton region, according to Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 president Don Swain.

"We're looking forward to a good campaign this year," said Swain.

"Last year we raised … $92,000 and on a good year without COVID, we were just just slightly over $100,000. So it didn't disrupt it that much, you know, from what we normally get."

Last year saw fewer businesses volunteer to have one of the well known poppy boxes located in their stores.

Swain said there have been more businesses this year who have decided to forego the poppy boxes, but the legion has also attracted some businesses who have never participated in the campaign.

"There's a lot of people [who] don't participate in it, you know, I don't know why... I guess [they're] just not comfortable with it," said Swain.

The money raised through donations during the poppy campaign (the poppies themselves are free) is not used for general expenses of legion branches.

Instead, money raised locally goes into a fund that each branch can use to help veterans with financial assistance, or to help pay for medically necessary equipment or home renovations.

Swain said the legion will be taking some precautions while collecting.

All poppy volunteers will wear masks. Some poppy boxes will also be equipped with wireless technology, so donations can be made simply by tapping a credit or debit card.

There will also be changes to the yearly Remembrance Day ceremony at the Fredericton cenotaph.

"All the wreaths and everything are going to be pre-positioned this year down at the Cenotaph," said Swain.

Swain said the legion is always looking for more volunteers, to help out with the poppy campaign, but also to help out at the legion year round.

This is especially true during COVID, when any event requires more staff to ensure everyone is fully vaccinated against COVID.

"So we have to put somebody extra on the door to do that, to check everybody that comes in, make sure they're double vaccinated and they have ID to back it up. We have different things that we're doing through the branch that we need volunteers," said Swain.

The legion said poppies are generally worn during the Remembrance period, which falls between the last Friday in October to Remembrance Day.

A poppy should be worn on the left lapel over the heart, and shouldn't be pinned to clothing with anything that would obstruct the poppy. One exception is the black centre pins that are available through the legion.