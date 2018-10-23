Fredericton legion wants to lease former raceway lounge as temporary home

The Royal Canadian Legion in Fredericton hopes to make the old Winners Lounge on the exhibition grounds its home for a few years.

City council voted Monday night to look into leasing the property to Branch 4 of the legion for three years, with an option for a fourth.

For Coun. Eric Megarity, the decision was a "no brainer."

"We have veterans that fought for our rights so we can sit around this table and make decisions," Megarity said. "We owe them at least that much to go to a public hearing."

Members of the Fredericton legion attended the meeting in support of council allowing for the lease. (Philip Drost/CBC)

The Fredericton legion needs to make the short-term move because its current building on Queen Street has been bought by a developer. The developer plans to put up a new building on the land and allow the legion back in, but the project could take a few years.

Legion president Joanne Gibson said that besides the former raceway lounge at the exhibition grounds, there aren't any options for the organization.

"There is absolutely nothing that will suit the needs of our legion," she said.

Divided issue

City council would like to see the exhibition grounds turned into a residential and green space area. (Megan Goddard/CBC)

Coun. John MacDermid was the only councillor to vote against investigating the possibility of a lease.

"The motion is, in a certain sense, not about the legion," McDermid said. "It's about land use."

MacDermid was touching on the city's municipal plan, which would move the exhibition from the exhibition grounds and allow the land to be developed for housing.

The use of the exhibition grounds has been a divisive issue for city council.

In the past, boxer Brandon Brewer made a request to turn Winners Lounge into a gym. The vote on the gym came down to a tie, which Mayor Mike O'Brien broke with a no.

"For 30 years, the city has talked about doing something different with that property … and it's in our plan to do so," said O'Brien.

"There's some on council that say lets get moving on this, there's some others that say we should do it just through negotiations. So that's why it is and that's why there's 12 people on council."

Gibson, the legion president, is optimistic something can be worked out.

"It's a start," she said. "I have to remain positive … I believe that this will move forward."

Council's request will go to the city's planning advisory committee, which will make a recommendation to council. If everything proceeds as planned, council will vote Feb. 11, 2019, on whether to allow the lease.