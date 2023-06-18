Content
Kennebecasis Legion moving forward despite loss of building to fire

After Royal Canadian Legion Kennebacasis Branch 58 lost its space in Rothesay, N.B., to fire last week, it is still deciding how to proceed.

'The membership is close to 200 members and so, hopefully, we can pull together and start all over again'

Vanessa Moreau
Several fire trucks parked outside a small retain centre, where several firefighters stand speaking with one another.
Firefighters are shown at the scene of the fire at the Kennebecasis Legion branch on Thursday. (Brian Eisan)

The Royal Canadian Legion Kennebecasis Branch 58 plans to move on despite losing its building space to a fire.

Branch president Brian Eisan said the legion had been at the location on Marr Road in Rothesay, N.B., since 2005.

The fire destroyed the space on Thursday morning. Eisan said it was owned by the branch.

Eisan said he felt sick when he found out and said he's still kind of shocked. But he's confident the membership will be able to move forward.

"Well, it's brick and mortar," he said. "The membership is close to 200 members and so, hopefully, we can pull together and start all over again."

A man in a dark coloured suit, white dress shirt and gold and green striped tie smiles at the camera. He is standing in front of a Canadian flag and wears various military medals and a Royal Canadian Legion hat.
Brian Eisan is branch president. (Brian Eisan)

Eisan said a few items, such as photos, were saved, but most everything else was lost. Many items had been donated or handed down over time.

He said a one-of-a-kind series of caricatures a past branch president had done of past members was lost in the fire.

Other businesses in the area have reached out to help. The Town of Rothesay has offered the use of the Bill McGuire Centre for a lobster supper fundraiser that is planned for June 24.

"It seems like everybody is supportive as much as they can," Eisan said.

A crowd of people, some seated a small tables in the foreground, some standing in the background are in a legion building.
Legion members gather for Remembrance Day last November. (Brian Eisan)

Eisan is waiting to speak to the branch's insurer before meeting with the rest of the branch's executive to discuss what's next.

The legion branch has to decide whether to rebuild at that location or find another option. Eisan said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Neighbouring legions have offered the use of their space in the meantime.

"There will always be a legion, in membership, in the Kennebecasis Valley," said Eisan.

