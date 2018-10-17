'It's major social change': Recreational cannabis is now legal

Today is one for the history books.

Cannabis is now legal — albeit heavily restricted — across Canada, making this just the second country in the world, behind Uruguay, to legalize recreational cannabis.

As governments and law enforcement prepare for the far-reaching effects, some Canadian citizens will also need help adjusting to the new reality of legal recreational pot after decades of intolerance.

"It's major social change, and we'll see how it works," said Hazen Calabrese, a former federal prosecutor who practised in Fredericton during the 1980s and prosecuted narcotics cases, including marijuana.

Hazen Calebrese is a former federal prosecutor in Fredericton who prosecuted narcotics cases, including marijuana, during the 1980s. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"I feel badly for those who were perhaps 18 years old, 20 years old who, back in those days, would have served 18 months in jail for having a couple of joints of marijuana," he said.

The federal government is now eyeing ways to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions.

It's a day resident Shane Warman thought he would never see. But he's not complaining.

Shane Warman says he never thought he'd see legalized recreational cannabis in Canada. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"I think it's an awesome idea, lots of jobs and all sorts of things like that. People love it," he said.

Cannabis NB will be a major employer, having hired 350 employees leading up to Wednesday when the province's cannabis retailer opens its doors to customers for the first time. There are 20 standalone stores across the province that will operate at the same hours as NB Liquor.

The 20 standalone Cannabis NB locations across the province will open Wednesday. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Beginning Wednesday, adults can cultivate up to four plants in their own residence and possess up to 30 grams of dried cannabis.

Legalizing the substance is supposed to act as a black market deterrent and tax revenue generator, but critics in New Brunswick argue that it will do neither.

Cannabis NB president and CEO Brian Harriman defended the prices, calling them competitive. Prices for dried cannabis range from $8.50 to $15.50 a gram and pre-rolled joints from $6.50 to $7.50 each.

"We've been talking a lot about our single gram pricing, anywhere between 8 dollars and 16 dollars," Harriman said. "And the price of the product will vary depending on the product you buy and the size."

Harriman said last week he expects sales of $45 million by March 30, the end of the fiscal year, but the corporation is projected to break even after the legalization date was set back months. The province initially projected $7.2 million from retail cannabis sales.