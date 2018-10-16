Lung association warns of smoking risks with legal cannabis looming

The New Brunswick Lung Association is reminding people to think about the health of their lungs when cannabis becomes legal on Wednesday.

"As the Lung Association we want everyone to know that smoking is actually the most harmful way you can take cannabis," said Barb MacKinnon, the organization's president and CEO.

MacKinnon said the Lung Association would like to see more research to truly understand the long-term effects of cannabis.

"There's not a lot of research that goes in to the long-term health effects of cannabis. Some research has some short-term effects and, even though people have been smoking it for decades, the research is not there," she said.

MacKinnon said there's a perception that cannabis is a "somewhat harmless drug."

Barb MacKinnon is the president and CEO of the New Brunswick Lung Association. She wants to see education and strong regulations surrounding the use of cannabis in the province. (CBC News )

"I think that's far from the truth because when you smoke cannabis you are inhaling carcinogens and other toxins similar to tobacco, not exactly like tobacco, and we do know that tobacco is Canada's number one worst preventable thing that we do that causes tremendous impacts on our health," MacKinnon said.

MacKinnon is also calling for education programs to make sure all New Brunswickers are well informed and safe.

At a provincial government briefing Monday, New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health said Public Health's role is to educate people about cannabis.

Dr. Jennifer Russell said using it is a personal choice.

"There are short-term and long-term health risks associated with cannabis use, particularly for persons under the age of 25, pregnant and breast-feeding women and persons living with or a family history of mental health issues," she said.

Dr. Jennifer Russell is New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health. She says Public Health's role is to educate people about cannabis. (CBC News )

"Our 'I'm in Control' campaign is being targeted to the youth of our province and our vulnerable population."

Dr. Russell also reminded people of the Smoke-free Places Act, which restricts smoking in public places and workplaces. She said that includes smoking and vaping of cannabis.

MacKinnon said she is pleased about that, adding it won't become a "social norm."

And she said education should be aimed at young people.

"I think we really need strong in-school programs for prevention of people smoking cannabis, like we currently have for tobacco," she said.

"And also things like we have for tobacco, like warnings on products with no-name branded products and just to caution people about all the various things that can be harmful to their health."

MacKinnon said time will tell how education and regulations work.

"We're in an experimental situation. I'm concerned about young people having access to this drug, thinking that since it's legal, it might be safe," she said.

"It's far from safe, but other than that we need to see what's really going to be happening over the next few years."