Legal Aid hopes to hire more lawyers as it scrambles to meet child protection time limits

The New Brunswick Legal Aid Services Commission will need at least four new full-time lawyers to meet the time limits now being enforced for child protection cases, according to the executive director.

Court of King's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare issued a directive to all lawyers earlier this month to "prioritize the prompt hearing" of child protection cases, after the Court of Appeal ruled Sept. 29 these matters must be adjudicated within the 30-day timeline set out under the Family Services Act, "absent exceptional circumstances."

"Everyone kind of got used to having a hearing within you know, 60 days or 90 days," said Pierre Castonguay. That was "the normal turn around."

But in the appeal case, it took five-and-a-half months to schedule a hearing regarding a six-month custody order, he noted. "So it was well beyond the timelines and the frustration with the counsel was saying, 'Well this is really getting to be unreasonable.'"

Part of the problem, the chief justice has said, is that parents are entitled to legal assistance, and it typically takes three to four weeks before Legal Aid assigns a lawyer to their case.

13 family lawyers on staff

New Brunswick Legal Aid uses a "hybrid" staff model, said Castonguay, meaning it has permanent staff lawyers and also hires private bar association lawyers to assist with excess workload or in cases of conflict.

As it stands, it has about 13 staff family lawyers and 22 staff criminal lawyers across the province, he said.

It also has three vacancies to fill — two for family lawyers in Woodstock and Saint John, and one for a criminal lawyer in Moncton.

There are about 135 child protection matters currently before the New Brunswick Court of King's Bench.

About 60 trial and family division cases scheduled over the next couple of months have been notified they may have to be adjourned to accommodate the child protection cases.

"Clearly [given] the new set of directives and the new timelines that Justice DeWare has set out in her directives, we will be needing additional resourcing at the staff model and also probably in the short-term, rely heavily on the private bar model while we recruit these additional positions," said Castonguay.

Budget process not till spring

Legal Aid is still in the process of determining how many additional full-time positions will be required and where.

But Castonguay believes more support will be needed in urban areas because they have the highest volume of cases.

"There's probably additional resources required for each of Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John, and assistance for the northern region. So that is a minimum of four," he said. "That is a starting point.

"But it's not, 'Legal Aid is going to ask for 10 [or 12] new lawyers,' either. … It's what the business case can support."

Everyone recognizes that this is necessary for the proper administration of justice. So I think government is turning its mind to what the resourcing will look like. - Pierre Castonguay, New Brunswick Legal Aid

Any new positions would have to be approved through the spring budget process with the Department of Justice and Department of Finance, he noted.

Having said that, he's "quite optimistic."

"Everyone recognizes that this is necessary for the proper administration of justice. So I think government is turning its mind to what the resourcing will look like permanently in the spring."

Urban areas, such as Moncton, have the highest volume of child protection cases, said Pierre Castonguay, the executive director of the New Brunswick Legal Aid Services Commission. (CBC News )

In the meantime, Legal Aid has reassigned some general family services staff lawyers to deal specifically with child protection cases, he said.

Legal Aid has also started reaching out to its list of private lawyers who do legal aid work to see if they're willing to take on some of the child protection cases, which are expected to impact the court docket until the end of 2023.

Castonguay expects it's going to be a challenge because there's a shortage of lawyers in New Brunswick and the Crown will likely be looking to hire more prosecutors in the family division as well.

Legal Aid may have to look at offering more contract work to private lawyers, rather than hiring them just on a case basis and paying them hourly, he said. It already has three private lawyers in rural areas who guarantee family services two or three days a week for a flat rate.

"So because of the labour shortage, we're open to different types of models to meet the demands of these new directives."

Legal Aid is part of a working group formed to examine the increasing volume of child protection matters and identify solutions for managing them in a timely way.

"It's a sharing committee, it's a communication committee, it's a working-out-some-of-the-challenges committee," said Castonguay.

The working group also includes members of the judiciary, representatives from the Department of Social Development, family division Crown prosecutors, and court services.