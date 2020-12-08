Full and physically distanced house as MLAs return to legislature

After an abrupt suspension last month because of orange phase COVID-19 restrictions and two weeks of devising a system for virtual sittings, a full complement of MLAs was back at the legislature on Tuesday.

Members from the Saint John area were in their physically distanced seats along with their colleagues from around the province, despite their communities still being under orange phase rules.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy revealed to reporters that he would have refused to consent to a rapid rule change to allow a partly virtual sitting of the entire assembly.

"Humans being face to face, working together, is part of what makes the legislature so important," he said.

In a virtual sitting, he said, "I can't see the context around me that helps me get the feel of the room, which is literally the heart of what the legislature is supposed to be. … This is the core of what makes our system distinct from a presidential system."

It would have required unanimous consent of 49 MLAs on Tuesday to immediately change the rules to allow virtual or partly virtual sittings, something Cardy said he would have refused to give.

He said other MLAs were also concerned about the change, but "if you only have one person who's ready to [veto] it, that's all you need to make sure that happens."

MLAs from orange phase Zone 2 in attendance

Government House leader Glen Savoie also pointed out that since the sudden adjournment Nov. 24, Public Health has changed its recommendation to MLAs.

At the time, with both the Moncton and Saint John zones under orange guidelines that discourage travel elsewhere, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell was recommending that MLAs not travel to Fredericton.

Since then, the Fredericton region — Zone 3, which includes the capital — was put into and taken out of the orange phase, and Moncton reverted to yellow as well.

Savoie said Russell has now amended her advice, saying MLAs can travel to the legislature and participate as long as they follow strict restrictions on where they go and whom they interact with.

"If we have the health guidelines that allow us to do this, and we follow them, which all MLAs would anyway, I don't see why we couldn't be here doing the work that New Brunswickers elected us to do," said the Saint John East MLA.

But he would not say which of the two factors, Russell's changes to her advice or Cardy's refusal to consent, had clinched the decision to let MLAs from Zone 2 attend.

The current orange phase guidelines recommend "essential travel only" but allow people to travel for work.

Liberal MLA Jean-Claude d'Amours said the Progressive Conservatives had not consulted the other parties in the house about having Saint John-area members attend.

"It is a little bit difficult to understand why they did not ask their ministers and MLAs to remain in Zone 2," d'Amours said, pointing out that three Liberal MLAs from the Restigouche area voluntarily stayed in their ridings when their Zone 5 was moved to orange restrictions in the spring.

"We have a system now, a hybrid system, a virtual system. There is little reason why we shouldn't use that system for MLAs who are maybe a bit more at risk."

Coon, Austin see inconsistency

Green Leader David Coon and People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin also questioned why the house had to adjourn two weeks ago because of orange zone guidelines, yet MLAs from an orange zone could attend now.

"For most people it's just going to seem so inconsistent," Coon said.

Austin repeated his view that if most New Brunswickers are expected to keep going to work under orange restrictions, MLAs should too.

When the house adjourned on Nov. 24, Premier Blaine Higgs said it was not "equipped" for virtual sittings, despite it being the third time in nine months that proceedings were halted because of COVID-19.

An all-party committee of MLAs that oversees the legislature's administration quickly arranged for equipment allowing sittings to happen, with some members at home or in their riding offices using Zoom, the video meeting application.

A committee meeting to review government bills used the system last Friday with few glitches or problems.

But extending it to the full house required a vote by MLAs that could only take place on short notice if no one objected.

Cardy said such an "enormous change to a centuries-old tradition" should not be made hastily.

"The second you start to take away the place of work for legislators being the floor of the legislature, you lose that ability for legislators to have debates and advance discussions," he said.