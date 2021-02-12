Opposition parties flexed their procedural muscles on Friday and blocked the Progressive Conservative government from passing five pieces of legislation over the lack of virtual legislative sittings.

The Liberals and Greens, angry that the Progressive Conservatives are still refusing to allow virtual or hybrid sitting days, used House rules to prevent the Tories from taking a legislative shortcut to final passage of the bills.

That means the legislation will now have to wait until after MLAs return in mid-March.

One of the bills would set up a registry for parents and children looking for daycare spaces. Another would have changed the pension system at the Saint John Transit Commission, which PC House leader Glen Savoie said would save the city $850,000.

"The city of Saint John would like to thank you for making it less affordable for them to run their transit system," a frustrated Savoie said to the opposition parties during a media scrum.

The procedural showdown lasted more than 90 minutes as MLAs debated an otherwise routine motion for the legislature to adjourn until March 16.

'We are stuck in the past here'

Such motions require unanimous approval and normally pass without any discussion.

But opposition MLAs decided to use the opportunity to hammer the PCs for refusing to allow virtual sittings.

They said they'd unblock the bills in return for the Tories scheduling a vote on virtual sittings.

"I think it's unfortunate that we don't embrace technology for our regular sittings," said Liberal Leader Roger Melanson. "I'm not saying that virtual sitting is the best way, but it is the way."

He pointed out that everyone from global corporations to New Brunswick high school students have been using video conferencing technology to do their work.

Green Leader David Coon added: "We are stuck in the past here."

Three Liberal MLAs representing ridings in Zone 4, which is in the red phase of COVID-19 restrictions, were not in the legislature Friday.

One MLA had a death in the family due to the virus, and two chose not to travel between zones even though Public Health said they were allowed to.

Opposition MLAs say with the pandemic almost a year old, the PCs should have okayed virtual sittings by now, but it's especially needed now in light of more contagious COVID-19 variants and the risk of more lockdowns.

But Savoie said while the federal Parliament holds hybrid sittings with some members taking part virtually, no other provincial legislature is doing so.

Legislative committees have held hybrid meetings with some MLAs taking part virtually, but Education Minister Dominic Cardy has blocked the same change for the full house.

Cardy staunchly opposed to hybrid virtual meetings

"I will never support any move in this direction," Cardy said Friday. "There are hundreds of years of history behind standing face to face in rooms like this, battling things out, standing up for the traditions of the best government system ever developed by human beings.

"I'm not going to vote for anything that's going to undermine that as part of some short-term effort to paper over a problem that some members opposite may feel exists."

During the often-heated exchanges, Liberal House leader Guy Arseneault said all four party leaders, including Premier Blaine Higgs, had agreed last December to virtual or hybrid full sittings, only to have the PCs change course.

Higgs told reporters Friday that he was open to the idea if a surge in COVID-19 cases disrupted the session.

But Savoie defended Cardy's refusal to allow virtual sessions to go ahead.

"He is exercising his individual right and privileges as a member, which is the very definition of what we're supposed to be doing in this house: following our democratic institutions and norms."

The Liberals said some PC MLAs quietly support virtual sittings, but Higgs appears unwilling to overrule Cardy's objections.

The education minister has the power, as an individual MLA, to block the unanimous consent required to let the legislature bypass a two-day procedural notice period and approve the virtual system quickly.

But the PC government could simply follow the two-day notice procedure and then hold the vote over Cardy's objections.

That's what Liberals and Greens were demanding Friday in exchange for their unanimous support for a motion allowing an accelerated procedure to adopt the five government bills.

After the motion to return on March 16 finally passed, Savoie tried to get unanimous approval to speed up third reading of the bills, but Liberal and Green MLAs refused. The two People's Alliance MLAs were in a meeting and not in the chamber when the vote happened.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy said there’s a risk of technological problems or poor Internet connectivity in rural areas with virtual meetings, and referred to a viral video of a lawyer who accidentally replaced his own image with that of a cat when appearing virtually before a judge. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice/The Associated Press)

Concerns about legal immunity, technical hiccups

Savoie and Cardy argued that virtual sittings are not straightforward. MLAs have legal immunity over anything they say in the legislature, but it's not clear whether that would extend to what they say when taking part remotely from their homes, Cardy said.

Cardy also said there's a risk of technological problems or poor Internet connectivity in rural areas denying some MLAs their right to take part.

"Anyone see the cat lawyer?" he asked MLAs during the debate, referring to a recent viral video of a lawyer who accidentally replaced his own image with that of a cat when appearing virtually before a judge.

More seriously, Cardy pointed out that last week in a committee meeting, Green MLA Kevin Arseneau had a hard time getting the text of an amendment to a bill because he was at home and not in the chamber.

Savoie said if the opposition parties are insistent on virtual sittings, they should raise it at a committee on house procedure, where they could work out some of those concerns.

"It should go there. It should be discussed: some parameters, all the kinds of ideas that come and go when you're working in a committee," he said.

But Coon said he has tried that route. He said he wrote to the PC chair of the committee to ask for virtual sittings to be put on the agenda and got no response.