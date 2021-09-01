How being trans on dating apps sparked this Fredericton writer's dive into identity

Deciding to share their non-fiction story about being a trans person on dating apps didn't come easily to Lee Thomas.

"I have a ton of trepidation about it," Thomas, a therapist and writer in Fredericton, when speaking with CBC Radio's Atlantic Voice.

Part of that stemmed from the inherently intimate nature of dating, but there was also a sense that people might extrapolate Thomas' words to apply to an entire community.

"Because of the world that we live in, people are kind of taking my experiences and going, this is what it's like for trans people writ large, which is absolutely not the case," Thomas.

Trepidation aside, Thomas said they're glad their story, My Summer Body, is out in the world. The piece, shortlisted for the 2021 CBC's Nonfiction Prize is sometimes raw, sometimes funny, and deeply personal throughout.

When a date tiptoes around my pronouns, I remember they've created a boogeyman in their brain, and it's my job to soothe them.

Trans identity, online dating, and creative writing: A chat with Lee Thomas A feature interview with Fredericton's Lee Thomas, discussing their creative nonfiction story about being trans on the online dating scene, and how that experience sparked larger conversations about identity, growth, and creating room for a multitude of trans stories.

It all began as a failed tweet: Thomas had written a one-liner — "I feel like I'm failing at two genders" — but couldn't find a way to make it funny, and never hit send. The line languished in their phone, until one day inspiration struck.

"I just kind of started writing about all the frustrations I was feeling about dating, and and this piece pretty much sprung almost in its current form from that," Thomas recalled.

"I was laying in bed, typing it furiously into the Notes app of my phone."

Lee Thomas reads My Summer Body Lee Thomas reads their 2021 CBC Nonfiction Prize shortlisted story, My Summer Body.

Thomas had used dating apps prior to their transition, but "the change in my experience once I was kind of out and transitioning, was really remarkable to me," they said.

It feels misleading to talk about gender in my dating profile, because it is such a small and uninteresting part of me. I spend very little time thinking about being transgender. I should talk about puns, dogs, home decor. Things that matter.

"I intentionally named things that, like, are a big part of my life, but people wouldn't necessarily consider being important, but that I see as being more integral to my personality or to like my day-to-day life than my gender," said Thomas.

My Summer Body flicks back and forth in time, with flashes of Thomas' adolescence mingling with the present. Their favourite line sneaks into the middle of the story: Becoming requires unbecoming. There are many ways to transition.

Gender is probably their most noticeable transition, Thomas said, but its not the only way they've changed in recent years.

"Learning I'm a person worthy of compassion, learning that it's OK to set boundaries, really sort of being able to embody that this isn't a practice run — this is the life that I get, and I get to make choices based on that," they said.

Thomas has previously been shortlisted for the CBC Nonfiction Prize in 2018 with the story True Trans.

Part of Thomas' writing pushes back against any singular narrative of the trans experience. For them, "transitioning was a slow, uncovering realization for me. And it just felt very comfortable," they said, in contrast to an idea of it being a continual struggle.

In My Summer Body Thomas writes about their perceived lack of struggle. "The idea that I didn't have all these years of feeling like tortured by secrecy does make me feel a little bit fraudulent," they said.

"[But] I think it's important for us to have narratives that aren't focused on suffering."