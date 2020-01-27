LeBlanc returns to House of Commons after cancer treatment
Beauséjour Liberal MP diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma nine months ago
Beauséjour Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc will return to the House of Commons today for the first time since being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma nine months ago.
This will be the first time LeBlanc, who has represented the southeastern New Brunswick riding since 2000, will travel to Ottawa for official business since being sworn in back in November.
At that time, LeBlanc had to wear a face mask over fears that an illness could hamper his recovery.
Before being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, he was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2017.
LeBlanc was re-elected to his Beauséjour seat in October's federal election, which sent his party back to Ottawa with a minority government. He became president of the Privy Council in November.
He was unable to campaign during the election because he'd recently received a bone marrow transplant. He still won with 46 per cent of the vote.
With files from Nicolas Steinbach & Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.