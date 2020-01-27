LeBlanc returns to House of Commons after cancer treatment

Beauséjour Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc will return to the House of Commons today for the first time since being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma nine months ago.

This will be the first time LeBlanc, who has represented the southeastern New Brunswick riding since 2000, will travel to Ottawa for official business since being sworn in back in November.

At that time, LeBlanc had to wear a face mask over fears that an illness could hamper his recovery.

Before being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, he was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2017.

LeBlanc was re-elected to his Beauséjour seat in October's federal election, which sent his party back to Ottawa with a minority government. He became president of the Privy Council in November.

He was unable to campaign during the election because he'd recently received a bone marrow transplant. He still won with 46 per cent of the vote.