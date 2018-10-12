The learning will continue at the Little Red School House's new location

Saint John's historic Little Red School House is now settled in its new location and local daycare owner Heather Hamilton says she couldn't be happier with how things are going since the move.

The school house was moved to her daycare property on the city's west side Aug. 25.

​

"I got very emotional watching it leave the uptown and come down the throughway. I have no idea why," Hamilton said.

Hamilton thinks maybe taking responsibility for the building may have been part of it. She saved it from the wrecking ball a month earlier.

"It mattered to us to make it count to the next generation."

Saint John daycare owner Heather Hamilton stands in the Little Red School House that she saved from demolition and moved to her property. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Since the move, work continues to get the schoolhouse ready to be placed on a new foundation..

"It'll be turned around and set in its new spot," Hamilton said.

​

But before that will happen, the schoolhouse will play host to an Anglophone South district education council meeting to allow members to see the work to date.

The Little Red School House was moved from its former location on Water Street to the Hamilton's Day Care. (Submitted by Harold Wright) "Then in the spring the work will continue with a new roof and some upkeep on the outside on the chimney as well," she said.

The pot belly stove from the schoolhouse is being sandblasted and refinished by New Brunswick Community College students.

"But we had a lot of fun being able to out the pieces of the start of the project in here for the meeting that was held last night out here," she said.

Community project

Hamilton said community partners have helped with the cost of moving and refurbishing the building, including sanding and painting the wood floor.

"All those pieces matter and it feels fun to have the community saying, 'I'd like to help.' Whether it's $25 or $100, it all goes to the project for the purpose of the kids."

The teacher's desk in the the Little Red School House features an oil lamp, slate and books Heather Hamilton's grandmother and great-grandmother used when they were teachers. (Brian Chisholm/CBC) While the building is historic and looks like a one-room school from the early 1900s, Hamilton said children will be able to be hands-on with some items and will even be able to dress up in costumes from that period.

Many of the items are from Hamilton's own collection of items that were used by her grandmother and great-grandmother, both school teachers. Books they used to teach from sit on desks that were in the one-room school. A chalkboard highlights cursive writing, something not taught in schools today.

​

A picture of King Edward hangs on the wall along with some other historical photos of the school.

Heather Hamilton and others have been working to refurbish and furnish the Little Red School House after it was moved in late August. (Brian Chisholm/CBC) A history lover, the daycare owner said the project has been a lot of fun so far and she hopes when people visit they enjoy it.

"I hope they smile and realize this little house isn't dead yet; it has a very long future."

Hamilton said the reactions so far have been great, something she hopes to see more of as she finalizes her plans to use it as a learning space for the daycare and potentially public tours.

"It's here to share," she said. "It's not here to be locked up."