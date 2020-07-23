Former Fredericton police chief named to N.S. shooting panel

Former Fredericton police Chief Leanne Fitch will serve on an independent panel into last April's mass killing in Nova Scotia.

Fitch served as chief during some trying times for the force, including in August 2018 when a gunman killed four people in a mass shooting, including two Fredericton police officers.

Fitch retired from the Fredericton Police Force in June of last year.

The Nova Scotia inquiry is supported by both the Nova Scotia and federal government and will look into the mass shooting that took place April 18-19.

A shooter killed 22 people, including one RCMP officer in a rampage that spanned several communities before being killed himself by police.

The report will be released next year and will try to determine the context in which the shootings took place and explore law enforcement's response to the incident.

While the report will be made public it is unclear if any of the panel's hearings will be open to the public.

The other members of the panel are former chief justice of Nova Scotia Michael MacDonald and Anne McLellan, the former minister of public safety and deputy prime minister in the Paul Martin government..