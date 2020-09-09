Party leaders will answer your questions in pivotal forum airing tonight

Today marks a crucial day in the campaign as five party leaders will be answering voters' questions in a special, 90-minute CBC News program.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin, Green Leader David Coon, Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs, NDP Leader MacKenzie Thomason and Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers will be onstage in Moncton, detailing their vision for the province and responding to questions directly from voters and from CBC journalists.

The Leaders on the Record forum is an "incredibly important" opportunity for the leaders in front of a provincial audience, according to J.P. Lewis, an associate professor of political science at the University of New Brunswick Saint John.

"It's a close election," Lewis said. "There are maybe five or six ridings that will probably decide who forms the government, and any opportunity the candidates have, especially in this odd campaign, to get their message out and be able to define themselves and define their parties is incredibly important."

The six party leaders all participated in the New Brunswick Leaders Debate, jointly hosted by Rogers and Brunswick News Inc. The leaders will have another opportunity to outline their vision to the province Wednesday evening. (CBC New Brunswick)

Polling has been limited in this abbreviated campaign, but the CBC New Brunswick Poll Tracker has the PCs with a seven-point edge over the Liberals.

Lewis said Vickers is still introducing to voters what he would be like as premier and how the party would operate under his leadership, while Higgs will have to fend off attacks on issues like health-care and the decision to call the election amid a pandemic.

And the smaller parties will continue their push for a more colourful — politically speaking — legislative assembly.

For Lewis, COVID-19 should be a top election priority in a campaign that's not defined by an overriding, yes-or-no issue, such as fracking. He thinks the post-pandemic recovery is a complex issue that deserves more attention.

Even though election day is this coming Monday, the leaders still have time to change minds.

"There's still a lot to be said … or could mistakes could be made as well," Lewis said.

How to watch, listen

The leaders forum begins at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by Jonna Brewer. The audience can ask questions of leaders for the Sept. 9 special through the CBC New Brunswick social channels or via email at cbcnb@cbc.ca .

