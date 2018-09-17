Election Day 26: Where the leaders will be on Monday

With just one week until voters cast their ballots, leaders are campaigning in and around Fredericton and Saint John today.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie will be at the Saint John City Market at 10 a.m. to speak with voters.

She will then make an announcement on housing at 24 Albert St., at 11 a.m.

At 4:30 p.m., she'll speak with voters on Germain and Princess streets. Then she'll end her day canvassing the north end of the Saint John Harbour starting at 6 p.m.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will continue his door-to-door campaign in his home riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake.

Liberal party Leader Brian Gallant will be in New Maryland to make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. The announcement will take place at Victoria Hall along the New Maryland Highway.

PC Leader Blaine Higgs will start his day by taking part in an editorial board with the Telegraph Journal at 9 a.m. Then he'll cast his own ballot at the advance polls in Quispamsis at 10:30 a.m.

From there, he'll move onto Fredericton where he'll make a 1 p.m. announcement at Carleton Park.

Green Party Leader David Coon, will spend the day campaigning in his riding of Fredericton South.

Then at 6:30 p.m., he'll participate in a forum hosted by the New Brunswick Women's Council at the Wu Conference Centre in Fredericton, where he'll be joined by Liberal Leader Brian Gallant and PC Leader Blaine Higgs.

Elections New Brunswick will be hosting another advance poll on Monday, Sept. 17 so people can cast their ballots.

Advance polling days are held before the official election day to accommodate people who might be going away or otherwise unavailable on Sept. 24.