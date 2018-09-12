Election day 21: leaders prepare for debate on Wednesday

The leaders of New Brunswick's five major political parties will be busy preparing for tonight's CBC leaders' debate, but most will still have a presence on the campaign trail today.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will make an announcement at the Four Points by Sheraton Moncton at 9 a.m.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will also make an announcement at 10 a.m. at Marty Kingston's headquarters in Moncton.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will attend a meeting at Marwood Ltd. in Tracyville at 10:30 a.m.

Green Party Leader David Coon will not participate in any campaign events today, choosing to focus on debate preparation, and the NDP did not provide a schedule for Leader Jennifer McKenzie.

Watch the leaders' debate and stick around after for the post-debate discussion. 1:00

All five leaders will be in Riverview for CBC New Brunswick's leaders' debate.

The debate will be hosted by the CBC's Harry Forestell. It can be seen on CBC Television and social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube starting at 6:30 p.m.