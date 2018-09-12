The countdown is on for the first debate of the New Brunswick election campaign.

The CBC's English-language leaders' debate is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on CBC Television at the Riverview Arts Centre. It can also be seen online through Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The debate will also be translated in French on the Radio-Canada website.

Tom Bateman, a St. Thomas University political science professor, said one important variable in the possible outcome is the diversity that the five leaders bring to the table.

"The leaders of the small parties will have a prominence they have not really enjoyed, that means the leaders of the big parties have to share some of the stage time and limelight with them," he said.

"That would certainly produce a potential for more diverse array of topics and criticism for the leaders of the main parties and that should be quite interesting."

'Winners and losers'

The debate, hosted by Harry Forestell, will include Liberal Party Leader Brian Gallant, Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs, Green Party Leader David Coon, New Democratic Party Leader Jennifer McKenzie, and People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin.

Bateman said smaller party leaders may use the opportunity to raise structural issues that "keep the big guys in or near power and the little people out of power," citing electoral system reform as a possible example.

Watch the leaders' debate and stick around after for the post-debate discussion. 1:00

"That will certainly come up within the debate," said Bateman. "We will probably hear something about the dignity of the legislature and how the main parties are actually not interested in having the legislature sit for extended periods to debate the public's business."

This is the second time participating in a leaders' debate for Coon, Gallant and Austin as they all ran last election, and Bateman said that may give them an advantage.

"[Debates] are competitions, there are winners and losers … we want to see who moved the ball downfield and also who fumbles it."