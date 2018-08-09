Lawsuit calls for release of legislature's secret settlement with stonemason

A lawsuit by a Saint John contractor could prompt the release of a secret legal settlement between the New Brunswick Legislature and an expert stonemason who was fired from a refurbishment of the historic building.

The company, ICR General Contracting, is suing the fired stonemason, Bobby Watt, for a share of his settlement, but ICR needs to know how much money Watt got when the case was resolved.

Watt filed the lawsuit against the province in 2011. While he didn't claim a specific amount in his court filing, he told CBC News at the time that if he won, it would cost taxpayers $2 million. He settled the lawsuit last October.

Now ICR is suing Watt, accusing him of "failure to share the proceeds" of the settlement.

According to the court filing, Watt did not file a statement of defence, which means he's in default and the court can award ICR damages.

But to do that, it needs to see the terms of Watt's settlement, including how much money he got.

Watt won the phase-four contract with a $2.9 million bid and in turn hired Saint John-based ICR as a subcontractor. ICR hired another company, Anchor Construction. (Jacques Poitras/CBC) "Disclosure of the Settlement Agreement is necessary to secure the just, least expensive and most expeditious determination of the within case on its merits," ICR argued in a motion filed in February.

There's been no ruling on the motion to disclose the settlement. The clerk of the legislature, Don Forestell, said in a written statement Wednesday the request for the confidential information had been "withdrawn."

But ICR's lawyer, David Shore, said there's a hearing in the case on Aug. 17 to determine whether the settlement becomes part of the case.

Watt said he'd be "quite happy to comment" after that hearing.

Part of $12-million restoration

The province hired Watt's company, Ottawa-based RJW Stonemasons, for the fourth phase of a refurbishment of the legislature, a historic stone building that opened in 1882.

The contract was one part of a seven-year, $12-million restoration. Phase four was sandstone and granite restoration, including removing and restoring the main entrance steps.

Watt was awarded phase four of the contract for sandstone and granite restoration, including removing and restoring the main entrance steps. (Jacques Poitras/CBC) Watt's record includes stone work on the Centre Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa, the attached Library of Parliament, Queen's Park in Toronto, and other legislatures in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Watt won the phase-four contract with a $2.9 million bid and in turn hired Saint John-based ICR as a subcontractor, and ICR hired another company, Anchor Construction.

But Watt was kicked off the project in August 2009 after repeated clashes with D.M. Steeves, a consultant the legislature hired to supervise his work.

Sub-contractor owed $161,000

Watt sued the province and Steeves in 2011, and ICR also filed a lawsuit against the province for the $161,000 it was owed by Watt.

But the company agreed to fold its lawsuit into Watt's. According to ICR's court filings, Watt agreed to pay ICR $45,000 out of any money he won plus 13 per cent of the remaining amount.

In an affidavit, ICR's former owner Patrick Hickey says Watt settled the case last year without telling ICR anything — a violation of their agreement, he argues.

Watt "did not provide [ICR] with any prior notice of any settlement offer, did not obtain their consent, and has not provided the terms of the settlement agreement to [ICR]," according to the statement of claim.

Watt has also "refused to pay [ICR] its portion of the settlement proceeds owing under the Agreement," it adds.

That prompted ICR's lawsuit against Watt. Anchor Construction has been dissolved and its former owner is not pursuing the case.

Lawyers asked legislature for secret settlement

On Jan. 2, ICR's lawyers asked the clerk of the legislature, Don Forestell, for a copy of the secret settlement so it could find out how much money it was entitled to.

The legislature's lawyer, Donald Stevenson, responded that the terms of the settlement were confidential and neither the clerk nor the province was "at liberty to provide you with a copy of the requested settlement agreement."

Stevenson added that the province "states that the action has been settled to its satisfaction."

Dispute over quality of work

Watt told CBC News in 2013 that he'd been removed from the legislature job by then-clerk Loredana Catalli-Sonier and then Sergeant-at-Arms Dan Bussieres. He said they were not qualified to make decisions about the restoration of a historic building.

He said they were relying on the advice of Steeves, a consulting engineer who Watt said was not familiar with historic masonry restoration work.

"That's akin to letting your dentist do a heart transplant after he's cleaned your teeth," he said at the time. "The skill set is is just not there."

He also accused the pair of requiring that he hire local contractors rather than bringing in out-of-province experts he had worked with in the past.

In statements of defence, Catalli-Sonier and Steeves said Watt was required to use sub-contractors approved by the province.

Steeves said Watt was not executing portions of the work "in a careful and workmanlike manner" and Catalli-Sonier said he showed "a lack of respect for quality assurance and control protocols."

Current clerk Forestell did not respond Wednesday to a request for a comment on the potential release of the confidential settlement.