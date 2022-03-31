Judge's name dropped from lawsuit tied to dispute over crab fisherman's estate

A lawsuit has been dropped against a justice of the New Brunswick Court of Appeal.

Charles LeBlond's name has been removed from a $13-million civil suit filed last summer by the widow and daughter of a former crab fisherman on the Acadian Peninsula.

Rita and Corinne Noël of Lamèque had accused LeBlond of being negligent when he represented them as a lawyer in 2013, during a dispute over the estate of Raymond Noël.

His widow, Rita, ended up getting none of the inheritance and losing all of her assets, which were distributed arbitrarily, according to court filings for the lawsuit.

LeBlond and another lawyer, Jocelyne Moreau-Bérubé, were alleged to have ignored several facts and arguments that would have helped Rita and Corinne's case against the rest of the family.

The lawyer for Rita and Corinne Noël could not be reached for comment Thursday about the latest development.

Jocelyne Moreau-Bérubé leaving a courtroom with a client in 2017. (Radio-Canada)

However, LeBlond's lawyer Bill Collette says he believes the decision to remove his client from the suit was based on him having a very good defensive case.

"He always acted in the best interest of the plaintiffs," said Collette.

He was "one of the best lawyers in New Brunswick."

LeBlond's subsequent judicial appointments bear that out, he said.

"They don't just name anybody" to the Court of Appeal, he said.

Collette had filed a statement of defence on LeBlond's behalf last fall and moved to have the action against him struck down.

The return date was March 22, Collette said, but before the motion was heard, the plaintiffs agreed to abandon the claim.

The lawyer for the other defendant in the litigation also signed off on LeBlond's removal on March 20.

However, Danys Delaquis is no longer representing Moreau-Bérubé.

He has been appointed a Judge of the Court of Queen's Bench, Family Division in Saint John to replace the retired Justice Bruce Noble of Fredericton, the federal justice department announced Monday.

Another lawyer will be taking over the file, said an employee at the Saint John law firm previously known as Canty Lutz Delaquis Grant.

The consent order dropping LeBlond from the suit indicates Moreau-Bérubé has not yet filed a statement of defence but intends to.

Moreau-Bérubé used to be a judge, but was removed from the bench after commenting in court that the majority of the residents of the Acadian Peninsula were probably dishonest. She returned to practising law in the early 2000s.