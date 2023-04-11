Alleged road-rage assault case halts as judge questions if prosecutors proved location

The trial of a man accused of assaulting another driver in an act of road rage was halted Tuesday after a judge pointed out the prosecution may not have proven where the alleged crime happened.

Lawrence Scott's trial began Tuesday in Moncton provincial court for allegedly assaulting Mohammed Benyoussef in Ammon, north of Moncton, on Aug. 29, 2021.

The trial centres on events shown in a video posted on social media showing the drivers grabbing at each other through an open window followed by Scott allegedly flicking blood on Benyoussef.

"That was a red line that he crossed," Benyoussef testified about the blood, saying it was made worse because his four children were in the van with him.

Mohammed Benyoussef leaves the Moncton courthouse after testifying Tuesday. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Benyoussef, his wife Lucey and his 15-year-old daughter, who recorded the incident, were the only witnesses called by Crown prosecutor Mario Cormier.

After the last one finished testifying, Judge Luc Labonté said Cormier should review the testimony to determine if the location of the alleged assault had been established. It's one of the elements that must be proven for Scott to be found guilty.

While there were references to the Ammon Road and driving to Moncton, no one said those locations are in New Brunswick.

Cormier asked the judge for time to review the issue, and the case was adjourned until June 19.

WATCH | Video shows confrontation between drivers (WARNING: offensive language): Moncton road rage incident caught on camera Duration 3:37 WARNING: Strong language. Mohammed Benyoussef says he was the target of road rage along Ammon Road in Moncton on Aug. 29.Benyoussef says the driver of a pickup truck forced him to come to an abrupt stop before getting out and attacking him as he sat in the driver's seat of his minivan with his family.

Benyoussef, the first witness to testify, said it was a nice summer day when he and his family were driving along the Ammon Road to Moncton.

He said a truck pulled out suddenly and he didn't feel like he could safely brake, so pulled into the opposite lane and overtook Scott's truck.

Once back in the right lane, Benyoussef said he slowed somewhat and then heard honking from the truck he had passed.

"After that point, I saw him giving the middle finger," Benyoussef said.

Scott, sitting in the courtroom public gallery, occasionally shook his head as Benyoussef testified.

Benyoussef said he made gestures toward Scott, using the side mirror, to calm down, but eventually also gave him the middle finger. Benyoussef testified that Scott then passed him and both stopped in the middle of the road.

Benyoussef testified he pulled out his phone. The video played in court showed Scott approaching the open driver's side window.

The man can be heard saying "foreign c--ksucker" before reaching through the driver's window and grabbing at the phone.

Benyoussef handed the phone to his daughter in the passenger seat as the two men grabbed and held onto each other. Benyoussef's children can be heard crying in the background as his wife calls 911.

As the struggle continued, Benyoussef pulled Scott toward the vehicle and his head hit it.

A still from the video shows the two men holding each other through the window. (Submitted by Mohammed Benyoussef)

Eventually, the two released each other before Scott walked back and allegedly splashed blood through the window on Benyoussef.

During cross-examination by Scott's lawyer, Jason Dempsey, Benyoussef said he was ticketed by RCMP for passing on a solid line. Benyoussef's wife testified he contested the ticket in court and was found not guilty.

Dempsey questioned Benyoussef's motives for recording the incident and raised how he had filed a lawsuit against Scott last year seeking $80,000.

Benyoussef said he started recording because some people back off when they see a phone. He said he shared the video with a friend, who posted it online.

Dempsey asked both Benyoussef and his wife if they had apologized to Scott for "causing this."

"Are you serious," Lucey Benyoussef said.

"He cut us off, he terrified my children, he assaulted my husband," she said.