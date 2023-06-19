Judge finds man guilty in 'heinous' racist road-rage assault

A judge has found a 79-year-old man from the Moncton area guilty of a road-rage assault that included flicking blood on the victim and a racist remark.

Moncton provincial court Judge Luc Labonté ruled on Monday that Lawrence Scott instigated and twice assaulted Mohammed Benyoussef in Ammon, north of Moncton, on Aug. 29, 2021.

"The accused was clearly the aggressor," Labonté said.

He said a video recording played at trial showed Scott approaching Benyoussef, saying "foreign c--ksucker" and then reaching through an open vehicle window to swipe at the phone recording the incident.

Mohammed Benyoussef leaves the Moncton courthouse after testifying on April 11, 2023. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Labonté acknowledged the struggle that followed left Scott injured and bleeding, but he said Scott had no reason to flick blood at Benyoussef.

The judge's decision came on the second day of Scott's trial, which began April 11 but had halted because the judge questioned whether the Crown had proven the location of the crime. The trial continued after the judge ruled it happened in New Brunswick.

Benyoussef testified during the trial that he was driving with his wife and children along the Ammon Road toward Moncton when a truck driven by Scott pulled out onto the road in front of him. Benyoussef testified he passed on a solid yellow line to avoid crashing into the truck.

"I lost my temper," Scott testified about being passed on the road. He indicated he was enraged by the action because someone else had died in the area doing the same thing.

Scott said he then passed Benyoussef's van, and they both stopped in the middle of the road.

The video begins with Scott approaching the van, uttering the racist comment and reaching through the window.

WATCH | Video shows 2021 assault (WARNING: offensive language): Moncton road rage incident caught on camera Duration 3:37 WARNING: Strong language. Mohammed Benyoussef says he was the target of road rage along Ammon Road in Moncton on Aug. 29.Benyoussef says the driver of a pickup truck forced him to come to an abrupt stop before getting out and attacking him as he sat in the driver's seat of his minivan with his family.

Scott testified Benyoussef grabbed him, pulled on him so that his arm and face were rubbing against the vehicle, and wouldn't let go.

From the witness box, he showed the judge the scarring that remained on his right forearm. Despite the injuries, Scott testified, he didn't seek medical attention.

"I'm not a baby," he said. He said he was less upset about the injuries than about his ripped shirt.

He initially testified that the video only started after the confrontation had already begun.

He conceded under cross-examination he was wrong, after Crown prosecutor Mario Cormier played the video again.

Asked by defence lawyer Jason Dempsey why he flicked the blood, Scott testified that there was already blood on the vehicle from the struggle and that he didn't care where it landed.

Demspey asked why, after a break in the struggle, Scott walked back up to the window and flicked more blood, he said.

"Just to aggravate him," Scott answered.

No explanation or justification is present to excuse his behaviour. - Judge Luc Labonté

Cormier questioned Scott about how his tone and actions could have been perceived as aggressive.

"Had it been aggressive, his face would have been rearranged," Scott responded.

Labonté ruled there were elements of Scott's testimony he couldn't believe, while he said he found Benyoussef's testimony believable.

The judge said Scott, upset by being illegally passed, opted to take matters into his own hands and instigated the altercation, first assaulting Benyoussef while swiping for the phone and then again by flicking blood.

"No explanation or justification is present to excuse his behaviour," Labonté said.

"In fact, as I stated, this occurred after the initial confrontation was now over, and there was no reason to refuse to return to the complainant's vehicle and to act in such a heinous manner."

While Scott and his lawyer suggested Benyoussef could have just rolled up his window, the judge said he couldn't impart blame on the victim.

He also brushed off suggestions that recording the incident made the situation worse.

"This is a good example as to why it's a sound practice to video a confrontation with a stranger," the judge said.

Lacey and Mohammed Benyoussef outside the Moncton courthouse on Monday. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Lacey and Mohammed Benyoussef told reporters outside the courthouse they were pleased the judge didn't believe Scott's excuses.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 15.

Reporters asked Scott for his reaction to the decision as he left the courthouse.

"You wouldn't want to hear it," he said.