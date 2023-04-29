South Tetagouche man found guilty of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

A 44-year-old man from South Tetagouche, N.B., has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Jurors rendered the verdict in the trial of Steven Laurette in a Bathurst courtroom Saturday morning.

Laurette was found guilty of sexually assaulting the girl between December 2018 and March 2019.

It took jurors less than a day to convict Laurette, who had pleaded not guilty. Deliberations began Friday evening after an 11-day trial.

The victim, who can't be named because of a publication ban, testified at trial that she and Laurette had sex five times.

She also testified that Laurette often gave her alcohol and cannabis.

Laurette denied having sex with the victim, but admitted to providing the minor with alcohol and cannabis.

Laurette will be sentenced at a later date.