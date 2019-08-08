Late corn season costly for New Brunswick farmers

Farmers in New Brunswick say a challenging growing season is to blame for a late harvest of sweet corn — a delay that's been costly for him and disappointing for his customers.

Chip Hunter, owner of Hunter Brothers Farm Market in Florenceville-Bristol, says a wet May, cold June, and a dry July has added up to a late crop this year.

Each year, Hunter's goal is to have the corn ready to sell by the August long weekend, but this season's challenging conditions prevented that — and the shortfall has hurt his bottom line.

"You don't get those selling days back," he said.

Hunter says this ear of corn is just about ready. (Gary Moore/ CBC)

Hunter said the farm would normally have sold thousands of cobs over the long weekend at the Boyce Farmers Market in Fredericton.

Instead, Hunter and his crew were starting to pick the corn — two weeks later than expected.

Although Hunter's corn is now for sale, the delayed harvest was disappointing because the season started out quite favourably.

"May started out with some promise, and we were able to get our crop in quite early."

Christian Michaud says recent rain will help his crop, and hopes it will be ready for harvesting soon. (Submitted/Really Local Harvest)

It's not just Hunter who's struggling. Christian Michaud in Bouctouche said his corn is late this season too.

And Michaud's corn still isn't ripe.

"It's a season of extremes," he said.

"It's always disappointing when your season is late and you lose sales and people are asking for it."

Eager customers

Both farmers say people have been inquiring about this year's sweet corn since July.

Cullan Harquail, a customer at the Hunter Brothers Farm Market, said he's been patiently waiting.

"Definitely people were disappointed, but at least we got it now," he said.

Hunter examines corn on his farm in Florenceville-Bristol. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Hunter said he didn't know how late the season would be, and it was frustrating to have to let his customers down.

"It's disheartening. But … you just shrug your shoulders and say, 'What can you do?'"

After recent rain, Michaud is hopeful his crop will be ready for harvesting this weekend.

The farmers say unless there's frost in September, they have enough corn planted to get to Thanksgiving.