What got this Fredericton TikTok star over 20 million views? French onion soup

Larry Canam would've made the soup anyway.

You might think having 2.3 million followers on TikTok is like having a full-time job, but the 70-year-old Frederictonian said his videos reflect his day-to-day life, and filming it only takes a little extra effort.

Canam started his account with videos on how to make milkshakes and classic cocktails and had just under 800,000 followers in the beginning of 2022.

Over the past several months, though, he's diversified his content, filming himself digging for potatoes in his garden or making muffins for his wife.

Not abandoning his well-loved beverage tutorials, Canam said he's used his gardening and cooking videos to draw in new audiences.

He pointed to his TikTok tutorial on how to make French onion soup, which brought in 20 million views, as his most successful video this year.

From making French onion soup to shovelling his driveway, these videos made Larry Canam a TikTok sensation: Larry Canam branched into gardening and cooking videos to grow his audience, and with 2.3 million followers, it's safe to say it worked.

With the arrival of winter — and in true Canadian fashion — Canam is also making videos of himself shovelling his driveway, taking snowy walks and starting his day with a cup of tea by a wood stove.

"I thought it would be fun, you know, to walk down the stone path that I had made and show them the garden, and [I] was really pleased with the response that I got from it."

He thinks these types of videos, which can surface in the endless TikTok algorithm as a few moments of peaceful content, also draw people to his account.

He calls his approach "fun and personal," and he still spends time connecting with his audience, taking recipe requests and responding to comments. People will tell him they never learned how to cook growing up, so he keeps his cooking videos simple and easy to follow.

Fans spot him out in the city

Canam said he gets recognized when he goes out now, whether it's at Costco or Home Hardware.

People who've seen his videos ask to take pictures with him, but Canam joked he's also a familiar face at the local liquor store, where the employees recognize him now and ask what cocktail is on for that night.

His filmmaking and creativity developed as the year progressed, he said, but he has no plans to take his old videos down. He called them "pretty bad" but said people still liked them.

"If anybody's thinking of getting into it, you know, don't be afraid to get into it."