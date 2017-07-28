After 2-year COVID hiatus, Larlee Creek Hullabaloo welcomes fans back with stacked lineup

For the first time in two years the Larlee Creek Hullabaloo is getting ready to rock Perth-Andover — with some major talent set to take the stage in the town of nearly 1,600.

The music festival held its last edition in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the show for the next two years.

While some festivals did hold smaller events last year, Hullabaloo organizers decided to push their offerings off for an additional year.

Heidi Baird, the festival's artistic director, says planning for the 2022 edition has been a bit like a family reunion.

Nova Scotian indie rocker Matt Mays will play the festival on Aug. 13. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"We are so excited," said Baird. "Just couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing everybody together again in the field."

Just like any family event, there is some stress when putting it all together.

"A bit nerve wracking, to be honest, not really knowing what to expect, hoping for the best," said Baird.

"We're a week out and couldn't be more excited that it's finally going to come together and we'll have people back"

Coping with COVID-19

Like many festivals and events, the Hullabaloo was hit hard by the pandemic, and even now — with restrictions having been lifted months ago — the pandemic is still on the mind of festival organizers.

Masks are not required, but Baird said people should feel welcome to wear them.

Fredericton country band The Hypochondriacs will headline a Thursday night show at the Tobique River Trading Company. (The Hypochondriacs/Facebook)

Even with optional masking, she said the festival realizes some attendees may still be concerned about COVID-19, and have made some adjustments.

"We want people to feel safe," said Baird.

"Things like having the space that we need in the tent — it is outdoor, although we're covered by the tent. So just being mindful of some feelings around that and having sanitary needs met on [the] festival site."

Stacked line-up

This year's festival includes names like Matt Mays, The Hypochondriacs and Perth-Andover's own Matt Andersen.

Baird said over the festival's many stages, there should be something to satisfy the taste of the pickiest music lover.

"We've got everything from rock and country to blues and folk, a bit of Celtic, a little bit of everything," said Baird.

"And something for festival goers of all ages. We've got our late night stages, but we also have a family tent happening with a number of activities for children."

The five-day festival kicks off Aug. 10.