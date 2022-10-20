Is this the largest piece of highway litter in N.B.? Whatever it is, it's a mystery 

Is anyone missing a very large, very heavy storage tank? Hot water heater? Water tower?

Whatever it is, it's now in the hands of New Brunswick's Department of Transportation after workers removed it this week from the side of Highway 7 at kilometre marker 37, between Saint John and Oromocto.

It had been there for days, possibly weeks. And no one seems to know what it is or where it came from.

The rusting hulk appeared to be some sort of industrial equipment that was dumped deliberately, or fell off during transportation and abandoned near the wildlife fence that separates the Canadian Forces Base and the roadway.

WATCH | What is this giant thing left on the side of the highway, and who left it there?

Giant metal mystery abandoned on a highway near Gagetown military base Duration 1:01 No one seems to now what this discarded piece of industrial equipment is, or how it came to be left on the side of Route 7 bordering the Canadian Forces Base.

It likely doesn't belong to the military, despite its proximity to Base Gagetown, because the mysterious item was on the highway side of the wildlife fence. But they're still looking into it, according to Canadian Forces spokesperson Jamie Donovan.

And according to the province's Department of Transportation, it's not theirs, either.

"The piece of equipment in question is not departmental property," said spokesperson Tyler McLean in an email.

An equipment tag was found on the liquid level transmitter on the bottom of the unit detailing the manufacturer of the electrical component and heat tolerances -whatever that means. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

The structure appears to be lying on its side with four metal feet protruding from what is likely its bottom. Even on its side, it's approximately 10-feet tall. It has a concrete base supporting an empty container that's wrapped in thick metal coils. And like any good mystery object, it has a hatch.

The inside of the empty tank doesn't have any distinct or overwhelming odour. It has a fist-sized hole in its side.

There's a smaller piece of electrical equipment attached to the bottom, a liquid level transmitter according to the label, manufactured by the now defunct Foxboro Co. Ltd. of Montreal. The label also details the electrical unit's serial number and heat tolerance.

The top of the structure has a hatch, openings for fitted pipes and what appears to be a small puncture. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

According to base security, the massive piece of metal showed up before moose season, which means it's been there for a month now.

"At this point it really is a mystery we are looking into." said Alycia Bartlett, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson. "Obviously, we would like to find out what happened, too."

Saint John's metal recycling plant, AIM Recycling Atlantic, said it's not missing anything matching the description of the mysterious equipment, either.

This massive piece of what appears to be industrial equipment showed up on the side of a New Brunswick highway last month. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

"I've had friends come and ask me about it," said Michael Cormier, vice-president at AIM. But he says he's had to disappoint them, leaving the mystery unsolved.

He says his company has no idea what it is, and he isn't aware of any missing shipment destined for the recycling plant.

It's a serious case of illegal dumping with two questions unanswered — what is it and who put it there.