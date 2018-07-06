New Brunswick track stars make history at Canadian championships

New Brunswick track and field athletes are making some history in the Ontario heat this week at the national championships.

Four athletes won a combined five medals — some firsts for the province, too — after three days of competition, which wraps up Sunday in Ottawa.

Jacob LeBlanc captured the province's first ever male wheelchair racing medal. Racing against much older competition, the 15-year-old from Moncton won bronze in the 100-metre sprint before following up with a silver in the 400-metre race.

Gabriel LeBlanc, executive director of Athletics New Brunswick, said the teenager had no expectations beforehand. Competing at the Canadian championships was an opportunity for the young wheelchair racer to gain experience, he said.

LeBlanc's performance bodes well for the future.

"He is the future of wheelchair racing in Canada, and to be able at his first national championships to win some medals is quite a remarkable journey," the executive director said.

His success helps create more exposure for parasport and can inspire New Brunswick athletes of all abilities, he said.

Chris Roberton, also of Moncton, made history as well. He won gold in the men's decathlon, becoming the first New Brunswicker to do so. In addition, he broke his previous provincial record of 6,828 points with a score of 7,040.

Your 2018 🇨🇦 Senior Men’s Decathlon champion is Christopher Robertson PC 📸: Claus Anderson <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/actf2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#actf2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/5I90wqinTl">pic.twitter.com/5I90wqinTl</a> —@AthleticsCanada

Scoring points from 10 events spread over two days is grueling enough, but the decathletes were facing 40-degree weather with the humidex, Gabriel LeBlanc told Shift New Brunswick on Friday afternoon.

"[It was] almost a survival event," LeBlanc said.

Moncton's Genevieve Lalonde, one of the province's top athletes, topped the podium for the senior women's 3000-metre steeplechase. It's her third national title in the event.

Genevieve Lalonde, pictured at the world indoor track championships, won gold in the 3,000-metre steeplechase. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

James Brace of Intervale, near Petitcodiac, claimed New Brunswick's fifth medal of the event, winning silver in the men's seated javelin throw.

More medals could still be on the way, LeBlanc said. Most notably, Danielle Keefe of Fredericton is a strong medal hopeful after qualifying fourth in the under-20 women's 1,500-metre. The final is set for Saturday.

Results and live streaming are available at the Athletics Canada website.